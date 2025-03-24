Cults Curse Event Bestiary Fisch guide

The Cults Curse is a limited-time area in Fisch where you can catch eight new fish. Upon doing so, you will complete the Cults Curse Bestiary and get rewarded handsomely. Unlike most areas in this experience, this one will last only a week, from March 22, 2025, to March 29, 2025. That said, you only have a few days before this area disappears forever.

Read on to learn how to catch all the fish in this area.

How to catch all Cults Curse fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

Talk to Brother Silas to teleport to the Cults Curse (Image via Roblox)

To catch all the fish and complete the Cults Curse Bestiary, you must first access this location. You cannot find it on the normal map like most areas in this Roblox title. Instead, you must talk to an NPC called Brother Silas to find this area.

This NPC is found on a small island next to Moosewood, the starting area. If you have a GPS device, you can find this location using the coordinates:

XYZ: 655, 2130, 16984.

After you speak to Brother Silas, you will be teleported to the Cults Curse area, where you can use your fishing rod in the glowing green pool to catch fish.

It should be noted though that the Cults Curse Pool is locked initially. However, it can be unlocked once all the players in the game collect a total of 285,700,000 fish. The number of fish caught will be displayed on the board attached to the wall.

Collect the Cults Curse pool reward from the altar (Image via Roblox)

Luckily, more than 400,000,000 fish have already been caught, so you don't have to do anything now. Simply head over to the altar and collect the rewards, including the Cults Curse Pool. Since there are eight fish in this area's bestiary, we recommend bringing your best fishing rod together. More precisely, a fishing rod with higher lure speed like the Ethereal Prism Rod or Heaven's Rod will do the work for you.

Anyway, below is a list of all the fish in the Cults Curse bestiary along with their favorite weather, season, and baits.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Abyssal Maw None None None None Bloodscript Eel None None None None Eldritch Spineback None None None None Hollow Gazer None None None None Profane Ray None None None None The Whispering One None None None None Veilborn Parasite None None None None Wretched Guppy None None None None

As you can see in the above table, none of the Cults Curse fish have any requirements to catch. That said, you must rely on your luck while catching them. Since there are only eight fish, it should take you less than an hour or so to complete the Bestiary.

FAQs

Where is the Cults Curse in Fisch?

You can enter the Cults Curse area by talking to the NPC called Brother Silas. You can find him on a small island next to Moosewood.

What is the best fishing rod to complete the Cults Curse Bestiary in Fisch?

Fishing rods like the Ethereal Prism Rod, Heaven's Rod, and Leaviathan's Fang Rod are best for completing the Cults Curse Bestiary.

When will the Cults Curse event end in Fisch?

The Cults Curse event will end on March 29, 2025, in this experience.

