5 best Fishing Rods to earn money (C$) in Fisch

While advancing through your journey in Fisch, you will realize that earning money (C$) is one of the most crucial things for your progression. Money is required to purchase boats, fishing rods, and sometimes items like Enchant Relics to complete certain quests. Currently, the best way to make money in this experience is by using a fishing rod with a money-making passive.

Ad

There are a plethora of rods in this title that can earn heaps of money for you. However, some of them are better than the rest, and you must definitely own them. This article provides you with a list of the five best fishing rods for farming money in Fisch.

Top 5 best fishing rods to farm money in Fisch

Below are five of the best fishing rods that you can use to earn plenty of money in this Roblox title.

Ad

Trending

1) Ethereal Prism Rod

The Ethereal Prism Rod (Image via Roblox)

If you want to farm money — and we are talking about a lot of money — the Ethereal Prism Rod is what you should use to get this job done. This fishing rod has a 50% chance of mutating your catch with a Prismic mutation. This mutation increases a fish's selling value by a whopping 8 times.

Ad

The Ethereal Prism Rod is just the best at everything, as it can be used without any enchantments. To obtain it, you must enter the Calm Zone, Mariana's Veil. There, you will find the Ethereal Prism Rod in the middle of the rainbow river on a small island. It can be purchased for 15,000,000 C$ from there.

2) The Volcanic Rod

The Volcanic Rod (Image via Roblox)

The Volcanic Rod is another tool you can obtain from the Mariana's Veil area. However, this one is found rather easily, as you can get it from the Volcanic Vents — the starting area in Mariana's Veil. For players looking to farm money, this rod has a special Ashen Fortune mutation that increases the selling value of your catch by 5 times.

Ad

It should be noted that the Volcanic Rod has a 20% chance of applying the said mutation, so you may have to fish several times. Also, it has a relatively slow luring speed, so you will have to use a Hasty enchantment to even the odds. The Volcanic Rod can be bought for 300,000 C$ in the Volcanic Vents, so make sure to grab it right away.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

3) Auric Rod

Ad

The Auric Rod (Image via Roblox)

The Auric Rod is another decent choice for farming money in Fisch. Every fish caught using this fishing rod has an equal 20% chance of being mutated with any of the following mutations:

Ad

Aurous : Increases the selling value by 2 times.

: Increases the selling value by 2 times. Aurelian : Increases the selling value by 3 times.

: Increases the selling value by 3 times. Aureate : Increases the selling value by 4 times.

: Increases the selling value by 4 times. Aurulent : Increases the selling value by 5 times.

: Increases the selling value by 5 times. Aureolin: Increases the selling value by 5 times.

The only thing stopping the Auric Rod from reaching greatness is its mediocre stats. It has a slow lure speed, low luck, and less weight-carrying capacity. To fix the said stats, you can use the following enchantments on the Auric Rod.

Ad

Use the Hasty enchantment to fix the luring speed.

Use the Herculean enchantment to increase its weight-carrying capacity.

Use the Lucky enchantment to boost its luck.

If this Rod has caught your interest, you can obtain it from the Sunken Chests that spawn randomly on the map.

4) Heaven's Rod

The Heaven's Rod (Image via Roblox)

Found on the Glacial Grotto in Northern Summit, the Heaven's Rod has the potential to make you rich. The Heaven's Rod has a 15% chance to net you a fish with the Heavenly mutation. If you didn't already know, the Heavenly mutation increases the selling price of a fish by five times. Hence, you can sell them at the merchant in exchange for a good amount of in-game money.

Ad

The only department in which the Heaven's Rod is weak is its luring speed. It has a 30% lure speed, which is pretty low for its status. To fix this problem, you can use a Hasty enchantment on this rod.

5) Zeus Rod

The Zeus Rod

There is no denying that the Zeus Rod is by far one of the most unique fishing rods in Fisch. By using this rod, there is a 10% chance that a thunderstorm will hit a nearby area. The thunderstorm lasts for five minutes, and every fish caught in it has a 95% chance of spawning with an Electric Shock mutation. On the other hand, there is a 5% chance that the rest of the fish will have the Charred mutation.

Ad

For those who don't know, the Electric Shock mutation multiplies the fish's selling value by 3.5 times. Moreover, the Charred mutation only increases the fish's selling value by 0.5 times.

FAQs about Fisch

What is the best rod for making money in Fisch?

Currently, the Ethereal Prism Rod is one of the best fishing rods for making money in this experience.

How much does the Ethereal Prism Rod cost in Fisch?

Ad

The Ethereal Prism Rod is an expensive fishing rod as it is priced at 15,000,000 C$.

What does the Heavenly mutation do in Fisch?

The Heavenly mutation multiplies the selling price of a fish by five times its worth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024