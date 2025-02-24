How to get all Mariana's Veil fishing rods in Fisch

The latest Mariana's Veil update in Fisch has introduced a bunch of new fishing rods for you to collect. All of them are found in different sublocations of the Mariana's Veil, and you can purchase them using credits (C$). While the update may be gone in a few weeks, you won't have the chance to acquire the rods again. Hence, you only have a handful of days to get them.

Our guide will provide the locations of all the Mariana's Veil fishing rods in Fisch. Plus, we have also mentioned their stats and passive abilities so you can pick your ideal fishing rod easily.

How to get every fishing rod in Mariana's Veil in Fisch

Make sure you have a GPS device, as we have mentioned the coordinates so you don't have trouble finding them.

Volcanic Rod location and stats in Fisch

To get the Volcanic Rod, you will have to enter the Volcanic Vents — the first area in Mariana's Veil. Once you reach the Volcanic Vents, enter the tunnel that leads you to the lava area. You will know you are in the right direction if there are hot geysers coming out of the wall.

Find the Volcanic Rod in the Volcanic Vents' pool (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@DatBrian)

While walking through the tunnel, use the stone platforms to go ahead until you find the lava pool. In the center of this pool, you will find the Volcanic Rod placed on a platform. The coordinates for this location are XYZ: -3180, -2035, 4020. You can use the Advanced Glider to reach the platform and purchase the Volcanic Rod for 300,000 C$.

You can check out the stats possessed by the Volcanic Rod below.

Lure Speed : 30%

: 30% Luck : 90%

: 90% Control : 0.1

: 0.1 Resilience : 15%

: 15% Maximum weight capacity : Infinite

: Infinite Line Distance: 70m

The Volcanic Rod has a 20% chance to mutate your catch with the Ashen Fortune Mutation. This mutation increases the selling value of your caught item by 5x in this Roblox title.

Note: Do not forget to upgrade your Submarine and obtain the Glimmerfin suit while you are in the Volcanic Vents. You will need both of them to travel further inside Mariana's Veil.

Challenger's Rod location and stats in Fisch

Find the Challenger's Rod at the end of the ice cave (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@O1G)

As the name suggests, you can get the Challenger's Rod from the Challenger's Deep area in Mariana's Veil. To get this rod, you need to enter the ice tunnel behind the Roslit Bay portal. At the end of the ice tunnel, you can find the Challenger's Rod placed against the stone wall on the coordinates XYZ: 740, -3355, -1530. To purchase this rod, you will have to spend a total of 2,500,000 C$.

Upon equipping the Challenger's Rod, you can enjoy the following stats.

Lure Speed : 80%

: 80% Luck : 110%

: 110% Control : 0.2

: 0.2 Resilience : 30%

: 30% Maximum weight capacity : Infinite

: Infinite Line Distance: 70m

The Challenger's Rod is good for farming XP and credits, as its passive ability gives you a +20% progress speed modifier while catching a fish. Hence, you can catch bigger fish faster without having to wait for long.

Rod of the Zenith location and stats in Fisch

Find the Rod of the Zenith near the Roslit Bay portal in Abyssal Zenith (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Cocajola)

The Rod of the Zenith can be obtained easily in the Abyssal Zenith area. You can find this rod placed against a wall next to the Roslit Bay portal. Just walk a few steps to the left side of the portal, and you will find it there. The exact GPS coordinates for this rod are XYZ: -13625, -11035, 355.

To purchase the Rod of the Zenith, you will have to spend 10,000,000 C$, which is pretty expensive for the stats it provides.

Lure Speed : 85%

: 85% Luck : 145%

: 145% Control : 0.15

: 0.15 Resilience : 15%

: 15% Maximum weight capacity : Infinite

: Infinite Line Distance: 70m

The Rod of the Zenith has a unique passive that allows you to have a mutated fish. When you cast the fishing rod and reel a fish, you will have the opportunity to increase the mutation chance and decrease the resilience of the fish.

All you have to do is try to keep the cursor inside the bar during the fishing mini-game. The mutation goes up from 0.1x, and the resiliency decreases from 100.

Ethereal Prism Rod location and stats in Fisch

To obtain the Prism Rod, you will have to enter the Calm Zone and unlock the locked gate. Opening the gate requires you to place the following fish on the pedestals in front of it.

Magma Leviathan : A secret fish found in the Volcanic Vents

: A secret fish found in the Volcanic Vents Frozen Leviathan : A secret fish found in the Challenger's Deep

: A secret fish found in the Challenger's Deep Crowned Anglerfish: A secret fish found in the Abyssal Zenith

Find the Ethereal Prism Rod in the middle of the island in Rainbow River (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@O1G)

After unlocking the gate, get past it to enter a huge hall with a Rainbow River. You can find the Ethereal Prism Rod in the middle of the Rainbow River, placed on a small island. Using your GPS device, you can find it on the coordinates XYZ: -4360, -11175, 3715. After finding it, you can purchase this fishing rod for 15,000,000 C$.

Here are the stats and the passive ability of the Ethereal Prism Rod in Fisch.

Lure Speed : 95%

: 95% Luck : 195%

: 195% Control : 0.25

: 0.25 Resilience : 45%

: 45% Maximum weight capacity : Infinite

: Infinite Line Distance: 70m

The Ethereal Prism Rod is one of the best rods for farming credits, as it provides a 50% chance to mutate your catch with the Prismize Mutation. This mutation increases the selling value of the fish eightfold.

Leviathan's Fang Rod location and stats in Fisch

Find the Leviathan's Fang Rod near the Veil of the Forsaken entrance (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@ O1G)

You can get the Leviathan's Fang Rod in the Veil of the Forsaken area after beating the Scylla boss. Once you have beaten Scylla, you can find this rod near the entrance of the Veil of the Forsaken. Its exact coordinates are XYZ: -2300, -11190, 7140. You can purchase the Leviathan's Fang Rod in Fisch by paying 1,000,000 C$.

The following are the stats and the passive abilities of the Leviathan's Fang Rod.

Lure Speed : 70%

: 70% Luck : 180%

: 180% Control : 0.1

: 0.1 Resilience : 5%

: 5% Maximum weight capacity : Infinite

: Infinite Line Distance: 70m

The Leviathan's Fang Rod is only good for hunting the Scylla fish in this experience. For catching the Scylla, this rod gives an additional 50 resiliency power and 4% initial reeling completion.

FAQs

How to open the locked gate in Calm Zone in Fisch

You can open the locked gate in Calm Zone by placing a Magma Leviathan, Frozen Leviathan, and Crowned Anglerfish on the pedestals next to it.

How much does the Ethereal Prism Rod cost in Fisch?

The Ethereal Prism Rod can be bought for 15,000,000 C$ in Calm Zone.

Where is the Leviathan's Fang Rod in Fisch?

You can find the Leviathan's Fang Rod near the entrance of the Veil of the Forsaken after defeating the Scylla boss enemy.

