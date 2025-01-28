The Atlantis update has introduced a bunch of new fishing rods in Fisch, including the Zeus Rod. You can get this item by completing the Zeus Trial in Atlantis, a time-limited area behind Forsaken Shores. Obtaining a fishing rod in this experience is challenging when trials and puzzles must be completed. This is rather true because the Zeus Trial is slightly confusing and without proper guidance, you may not be able to complete it.

Here's a guide to completing the Zeus Trial and obtain the Zeus Rod in Fisch.

How to get the Zeus Rod in Fisch (Zeus Trial guide)

To get the Zeus Rod, learn how to enter the Atlantis area in this Roblox title. A few prerequisites need to be completed, including pulling five hidden levers in Forsaken Shores and using the Zeus Heart in the Grand Reef. Doing so will teleport you directly to the Atlantis.

Trending

To learn more, check out our detailed guide on reaching the Atlantis.

Use the stairs that go upwards to reach the Zeus Trial area (Image via Roblox)

Once you're in Atlantis, go toward the yellow glowing mushrooms on the left side. Take the stairs that go upward to end up finding an electric pool. Dive into the pool to reach the Zeus Trial area. The trial requires you to find an eight-digit code by completing two puzzles. Completing each puzzle will give you a four-digit code that you can combine later.

Red-light Green-light mini-game in Zeus Trial (Image via Roblox)

The first puzzle is the red-light green-light mini-game from Squid Games. It can be found on the left side, wherein you must reach the finish line without getting spotted by Zeus's statue. All you need to do is keep walking toward the finish line and stop once the statue turns around. Once you cross the finish line, you'll find the first four digits on the wall behind Zeus's statue.

Also check: How to get Poseidon Rod in Fisch

The floating stone puzzle in Zeus Trial (Image via Roblox)

The second puzzle is on the right side of the main passage. Get to the other side by hopping through the floating stones, but there's a catch. Some stones are fake, and they will fall once you step on them. After you step on a fake stone, it will disappear so you can walk on the remaining path. On the other side of the stones, you will find the remaining four-digit code.

Note: You have only five minutes to complete both puzzles. If you don't complete them within the given period, the eight-digit code will change and you will have to start again.

Use the eight-digit code to enter Zeus's Rod Room (Image via Roblox)

Now that you have both the four-digit codes, combine them to form an eight-digit code. The red-light green-light code will come first and the floating stone code will come next. To enter the eight-digit codes, head upstairs where you find a big lock at a door's entrance. There will be a keypad to enter the code on the wall next to it. Enter the right code on to unlock Zeus' Rod Room.

From Zeus' Rod Room, you can purchase the Zeus Rod for a total of 1,700,000C$. In the same room, you can also purchase the Zeus Storm Totem for 1,500,000C$.

An overview of Zeus Rod in Fisch

The Zeus Rod offers you insane stats as it allows you to catch a fish of any size. It has a massive bar that helps you easily reel out a fish without losing the mini-game. Moreover, the Zeus Rod has a 10% chance to summon a thunderstorm in the nearby area after catching a fish.

A thunderstorm will increase your lure speed and boost your luck for catching a Mythical Fish. There's a 95% chance the fish you catch using the Zeus Rod will get an Electric Shock Mutation. On the other hand, there's a 5% chance the remaining fish will be mutated with the Charred mutation.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

FAQs about Fisch

How to get the Zeus Rod in Fisch?

You can get the Zeus Rod from the Zeus Rod's Room after completing its trial.

How much does the Zeus Rod cost in Fisch?

The Zeus Rod can be bought using 1,700,000C$ in this experience.

How much does the Poseidon Rod cost in Fisch?

The Poseidon Rod can be bought after spending 1,555,555C$ in the Poseidon Temple.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024