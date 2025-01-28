How to get the Poseidon Rod in Fisch

The Poseidon Rod in Fisch is one of the latest fishing rods introduced with the Atlantis update. This rod allows you to make a lot of money without having to grind indefinitely. Blessed by the Sea God "Poseidon," it carries some unique and special passives. However — acquiring this rod can be difficult — as you need to complete a Poseidon Temple puzzle in Atlantis to purchase it.

The entire Atlantis area can feel like a maze, and to help you — here's a guide that explains how to complete the Poseidon Temple puzzle and get the Poseidon Rod in Fisch.

How to get the Poseidon Rod in Roblox Fisch (Poseidon Temple Puzzle)

To get the Poseidon Rod in this Roblox title, the first step is entering the Atlantis area. To reach there, you need to pull five hidden levers in Forsaken Shores. Next, you will need an item called the Zeus Heart, which can be used at the Grand Reef to teleport directly to Atlantis.

Trending

Make sure to check out our dedicated guide about how to reach Atlantis to learn how to get there in detail.

Before you proceed to complete the Poseidon Temple puzzle, it is recommended to equip an Advanced Diving Gear and a Super Flipper. Since the Poseidon Temple is located under the water, you will spend a decent amount of time submerged. The said pieces of equipment will help you survive under the water for a long.

Enter the highlighted area to reach the Poseidon Temple (Image via Roblox)

Once you are inside the Atlantis, go toward the blue glowing mushroom on the right side. Cross the bridge, and you will find an entrance leading toward a pool. Dive into the pool to reach the Poseidon Temple area. The temple has a huge statue of Poseidon along with a cave entrance on the right side. Enter that cave to access the puzzle area.

Place the respective fish on the pedestals to complete the Poseidon Temple puzzle (Image via Roblox)

Inside the cave, you will find two rooms on the right side. Each room contains three pedestals, where you will need to place a specific Shark fish. For your reference, we have mentioned the names of the fish along with their proper positions below:

- In the left room, place the following fishes on the respective pedestals:

Great Hammerhead Shark on the left pedestal, a Whale Shark on the center pedestal, and an Icebeard Shark on the right pedestal.

- In the right room, place the following fishes on the respective pedestals:

Great White Shark on the left pedestal, an Ancient Megalodon on the center pedestal, and a Ginsu Shark on the right pedestal.

After placing the respective fishes on the pedestal, a huge door will open on the left side of the cave. Proceed through the door, and you will find the option to purchase the Poseidon Rod for 1,555,555 C$. In addition, you can also buy the Poseidon Wrath Totem for 1,500,000 C$.

With these items in hand, you will be ready to reap the benefits of the Poseidon Rod and its unique passives.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

An overview of Poseidon Rod in Fisch

The Poseidon Rod can make you rich, as it has a 25% chance of giving you 75% credits of the fish's base value upon catching it. Additionally, there's a 5% chance that the Poseidon Ghost will spawn and increase the weight of the fish by 75-150%. You can then sell the fish to earn a significant amount of money from the merchant.

The Poseidon Rod can also mutate the fish with the King's Blessing Mutation. While the chances of happening are low (5%), it can prove to be healthy for your pocket. This mutation increases the selling value of the fish by 1.5 times.

FAQs about Fisch

How to reach the Atlantis in Fisch

You can reach Atlantis by using the Zeus Heart in Grand Reef.

How much does the Poseidon Rod cost in Fisch?

The Poseidon Rod can be bought for 1,555,555C$ in this experience.

How much does the Zeus Rod cost in Fisch?

You can purchase the Zeus Rod for 1,700,000C$ after completing the Zeus Trial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024