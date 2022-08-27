Da Piece codes in Roblox: Free Beli, Resets, and more (August 2022)

Using Roblox Da Piece Codes, players can obtain in-game benefits like Beli, experience boosts, or, occasionally, a Stat Reset. Through these, they will gain the initial advantage necessary to move forward in the game.

For those wanting to virtually experience their favorite shows, Roblox has a ton of games with an anime theme. Da Piece falls in this category since it is inspired by One Piece, one of the most-watched anime series in the world. This role-playing title was created by Handsome Studios.

Players can get stronger than any other pirate in the game world by eliminating enemies and finishing assignments. Additionally, they need to look for Devil Fruits, which have special properties and can help them become even more powerful.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Da Piece

Active codes in Roblox Da Piece

The active codes for Da Piece in the month of August are aplenty:

0N3P13C3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10K Beli

1KL1K3SYEAH - Redeem this code in the game to get 10K Cash

2KL1KESWOOOHOOO - Redeem this code in the game to get a free double Exp

AC3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Cash

B0SSK0BY - Redeem this code in the game to get a free double Exp

B0SSP1RATE - Redeem this code in the game to get skill points Reset

B1GMERA - Redeem this code in the game to get a free Stat Reset

B1GR3S3T - Redeem this code in the game to Reset Stats

BLOX_FRUITS - Redeem this code in the game to get rewards (New)

BR00KSB0N3S - Redeem this code in the game to get a free double Exp

C0NFUSEDLUFFY - Redeem this code in the game to get 15K Beli

CHARM1NGSANJ1 - Redeem this code in the game to get a free skill point Reset

DRUM1SLAND - Redeem this code in the game to get a free Stat Reset

EV1LMAR1NE - Redeem this code in the game to get Stat Reset

G0LD3NP1RAT3 - Redeem this code in the game to get a weapon with a skill

G0LDG0LDG0LD - Redeem this code in the game to get 25K Beli

G0LDR0G3R - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Exp

J0YB0Y - Redeem this code in the game to get a free Stat Reset

K1NG0FP1RAT3Z - Redeem this code in the game to get a free 50K Beli

K1NGTANK13 - Redeem this code in the game to get rewards

L1TTL3GARD3N - Redeem this code in the game to get 50K Beli

L3GENDARY_FRU1T - Redeem this code in the game to get experience (New)

Launch0N3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 30K Beli

M0NK3YDLUFFY - Redeem this code in the game to get skill points Reset

NAM1SG0LD - Redeem this code in the game to get 30K Beli

NEWUPDAT30N3 - Redeem this code in the game to get a free Stat Reset

P0VMAU1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 30K Beli

PH03N1X - Redeem this code in the game to get a free Stat Reset

R0BLUCC1AFURRY - Redeem this code in the game to get a free Double Exp

S3A_B3ASTS - Redeem this code in the game to get rewards (New)

SYRUPV1LLAG3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 15K Beli

TREASUR3 - Redeem this code in the game to get skill points Reset

US0PPSN0SE - Redeem this code in the game to get Stat Reset

YAM1YAM1 - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Exp

A few steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned in a section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Da Piece

Currently, all the codes for the game are working. However, the bad news is that the ones that are currently active don't come with a fixed date when they can be expected to expire, meaning they can be rendered invalid at any time. All Roblox codes have this in common; therefore, gamers must act quickly and use the active codes as soon as they can.

The good news is that the rewards and items won't disappear from player accounts even if the active codes do expire, so gamers don't need to worry about losing the rewards that have already been added to the accounts.

Redeeming codes in Roblox Da Piece

Players can follow these simple steps to redeem the active codes in the Da Piece today:

To enter the Roblox platform, use your username and password..

To find the game on the home page, type its name into the search bar. Upon discovering it, open Roblox Da Piece.

Allow the game to load completely.

Next, click the Menu button on the screen's left side.

On the right side of the menu, select the Settings option.

Copy and paste the code from the active list above in the black Enter Code box.

To get the prize, players have to hit Enter on their keyboard.

A notification that says "Code Redeemed" will appear if the process was successful. While players can type in the code, they want to use, that can lead to errors. This is why the best method is to copy and paste it.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh