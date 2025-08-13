Dandy’s World Brusha guide

Brusha is the newest playable Toon in Dandy’s World, introduced with the v 0.11.1 update. This Toon specializes in skill checks, receiving additional stats and passives to make them easier to perform. She has decent overall stats and is fairly easy to use, making her a great option for beginners and veterans alike.
This guide explores Brusha in Dandy’s World, providing you with her stat spread, abilities, acquisition method, and Mastery details.
Breaking down Brusha in Dandy’s World
Stats and Active Ability
Brusha’s stats favor Skill Check the most, presented by four stars in the in-game character page. This pairs well with her Painting Mode Active Ability, which can be manually toggled on or off. In Painting Mode, Brusha can apply a 25% Skill Check bonus to nearby allies for as long as they remain in her vicinity. As a trade-off, the Painting Mode reduces own movement speed by 25%.
Here’s a complete breakdown of Brusha’s stats:
- Skill Check: Four Stars
- Movement Speed: Three Stars
- Stamina: Three Stars
- Stealth: Two Stars
- Extraction Speed: Three Stars
As you may have gleaned from the stat spread, Brusha is unsuitable for stealthy roles. This means that if your plan of action is to sneak through a level, then she may struggle to keep herself hidden. Her strengths lie in making short work of Skill Check-based puzzles, and she will perform decently well while on the run or performing extractions.
Blot is a great companion for Brusha, being tailor-made for distracting enemies. You can learn more about him by checking out our Blot guide.
Acquisition and Mastery
Brusha can be purchased from the Dandy Store for 1,250 Ichor, which is fairly easy to accrue if you’ve been playing the game for a while. She doesn’t have any secondary unlock requirements, which makes her more accessible than some of the other Toons in the game.
Once you have her, you can complete her Mastery quests to unlock the special Vintage Brusha skin. These missions are listed below:
- Use Brusha’s Active Ability 100 times.
- Finish 65 Machines.
- Survive five Floors with Tisha in your round.
- Purchase 20 items from Dandy’s Elevator Shop.
- Survive 25 Floors.
- Travel 40,000 meters.
