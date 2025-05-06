Dandy’s World Easter Event 2025 guide

The Easter Event 2025 in Dandy’s World is currently underway, bringing new Toons, Skins, Trinkets, and more. It was added to the game on April 18, 2025, and is set to end on May 19, 2025. During its run, players can access the event-exclusive maps to collect the new currency, Baskets, which they can exchange at Bassie’s Store. Once it ends, every associated element will no longer be accessible, making it important to nab them before they go away.

Here’s a comprehensive look at Easter Event 2025 in Dandy’s World.

An overview of the Easter Event 2025 in Dandy’s World

Easter-themed lobby (Image via Roblox)

The Easter Event 2025 in Dandy’s World is a special event held to commemorate the titular holiday. It lasts just about a month since its starting date, providing an opportunity to collect new Toons, Skins, and Vintage-themed Mastery Skins.

For the duration of its run, you can access the new Easter-themed lobby and the Spring Boutique. The Boutique is a large open space that appears every five floors in a normal gameplay session. This map is home to the new Twisted enemies, which include Twisted Bassie, Twisted Cocoa, Twisted Eggson, and Twisted Flyte.

While playing the game on any map, Basket items will spawn randomly, and you can pick them up by walking over them. They serve as the main event currency that can be exchanged at Bassie’s Store.

For each Basket item you pick up, five will be added to your total Basket currency count. Additionally, you can get Baskets for completing a machine or encountering Twisted enemies. You have the option to purchase them with Robux as well.

Completing research on the four Twisted enemies grants you access to unique Trinkets. These include the Egg Radar, the Glazed Fondant Bag, the Scrapbook, and the Whispering Flower. Here are the effects they apply when equipped:

Egg Radar: Highlights Basket spawns every 10 seconds.

Highlights Basket spawns every 10 seconds. Giant Fondant Bag: Add four seconds to Candy item effect duration.

Add four seconds to Candy item effect duration. Scrapbook: Reduces own Stealth by 5%.

Reduces own Stealth by 5%. Whispering Flower: Highlights all item spawns during Panic Mode.

The game has released a limited-time code, EASTER2025, which will yield 100 Baskets when used until the end of the event period.

Bassie’s Store

Bassie's Store (Image via Roblox)

Bassie’s Store is a limited-time shop where you can exchange Baskets for new Toon Licenses and Skins. Purchasing items in this store requires you to collect Ichor and Baskets, both of which can be acquired by playing through the game normally.

Here’s a complete list of its stock:

Bassie Toon License: 3,000 Baskets, 2,500 Ichor

3,000 Baskets, 2,500 Ichor Cocoa Toon License: 1,500 Baskets

1,500 Baskets Flyte Toon License: 700 Baskets

700 Baskets Eggson Toon License: 300 Baskets

300 Baskets Belle Basket Bassie Skin: 600 Baskets

600 Baskets Spring Outing Cocoa Skin: 600 Baskets

600 Baskets Painted Patterns Eggson Skin: 600 Baskets

600 Baskets Spring Sky Flyte Skin: 600 Baskets

600 Baskets Swirling Mix Up Looey Skin: 600 Baskets

600 Baskets Blossom Buddy Yatta Skin: 600 Baskets

FAQs

When will Dandy’s World Easter Event 2025 end?

The Easter Event 2025 is set to end on May 19, 2025.

What are the newest Toon Licenses added with Dandy’s World Easter Event 2025?

The newest Toon Licenses added with the Easter Event 2025 include Bassie, Cocoa, Flyte, and Eggson.

What is the main currency for Dandy’s World Easter Event 2025?

The main Easter Event 2025 currency is Baskets, with only one item requiring Ichor to purchase at Bassie’s Store.

