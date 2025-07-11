Dark Wing All Star Tower Defense X: How to get, ascension, and stats

All Star Tower Defense X lets players strategically assemble a team of anime-themed units to defend their base. Among the strongest ones is Dark Wing, which is based on Ulquiorra Cifer from the Bleach anime. It is a Hill-type unit with a solid range that allows it to deal damage in a wide area. Moreover, since it is a 5-star character, you can Ascend it to drastically improve its overall stats.

This guide tells you how to obtain Dark Wing and fire up its ascension in Roblox All Star Tower Defense X.

How to get Dark Wing in All Star Tower Defense X

Dark Wing in the Summon banners (Image via Roblox)

Dark Wing can be obtained from the Summons gacha in All Star Tower Defense X. The 5-star unit occasionally appears in the Y banner and has a low 1% drop rate. Fortunately, this game features a Pity system, which guarantees a high-rarity unit after the player has made a certain number of summons.

Each pull in the unit banner costs 50 Gems. However, the 10x Summons option is available at a discounted price of 450 Gems. Using the latter is recommended because it allows you to save in-game currency and time.

Currently, Dark Wing is accompanied by Stampede and Kosuke (TS) in the Summons banner. Both are extremely powerful units that allow beginners to clear the Story Stages without breaking a sweat.

How to Ascend Dark Wing in All Star Tower Defense X

Ghost III (Rainbow) is commonly a reward in the Expert Mode (Image via Roblox)

To Ascend Dark Wing in Roblox All Star Tower Defense X, you'll need 7 Lightning Lance, 5 Ghost III (Rainbow), 5 Ghost I (Green), and 5000 Gold. While Ghost III (Rainbow) is exclusive to the Challenges Mode, Lightning Lance is the unit's special ascension item that can be obtained by completing an NPC Challenge.

Here's how you can get all the items to Ascend Dark Wing:

Lightning Lance : To get this ascension item, find and interact with the NPC beside the Infinity mode leaderboard. Select all the red dialog boxes to eventually teleport to the NPC Challenge that gives Lightning Lance as a reward.

: To get this ascension item, find and interact with the NPC beside the Infinity mode leaderboard. Select all the red dialog boxes to eventually teleport to the NPC Challenge that gives Lightning Lance as a reward. Ghost III (Rainbow) : You can get this item from Challenges. It is available as a drop in the Daily Challenge (Flying Enemies), Future City (Ruins), Hidden Storm Village, and more Stages, but only on Expert difficulty.

: You can get this item from Challenges. It is available as a drop in the Daily Challenge (Flying Enemies), Future City (Ruins), Hidden Storm Village, and more Stages, but only on Expert difficulty. Ghost I (Green) : This item can be obtained by transforming Ghost Eggs. It can be done in the Items menu by clicking on the Ghost Egg and hitting the Transform button.

: This item can be obtained by transforming Ghost Eggs. It can be done in the Items menu by clicking on the Ghost Egg and hitting the Transform button. Gold: Gold is the in-game currency that can be acquired by finishing daily and weekly tasks, completing levels, and via Robux purchases.

After the grind, select Dark Wing from your team, and then press the purple Ascend button below its image. It will direct you to a new menu, where you can use Gold and the required items to perform the character's ascension in All Star Tower Defense X.

An overview of Dark Wing's stats

Location of the NPC Dark Wing (Image via Roblox)

Dark Wing (Ulquiorra Cifer) has the following stats at Level 1:

Element : Green

: Green Tower Type : Hill

: Hill Attack Type : AoE

: AoE Deployment Cost : 1350 Cash

: 1350 Cash Upgrade Levels : 7 (after ascension)

: 7 (after ascension) Damage : 585

: 585 Attack Rate : 5

: 5 Range: 20

At its maximum potential, meaning when it is Ascended, upgraded, and fully leveled, Dark Wing has 30 Range and can dish out more than 14,000 damage. It also gains the highly useful Merci ability.

Also check: All Star Tower Defense X Traits

FAQs on All Star Tower Defense X

What is the drop rate of Dark Wing?

This rare unit has a 1% drop rate in the Summons.

How do I get Lightning Lance?

You can get Lightning Lance by completing Dark Wing's associated NPC Challenge.

What is Dark Wing's Merci ability?

Merci is a special ability that transforms Dark Wing permanently. The unit gets circular AoE attacks while its stats get increased based on the damage dealt before the transformation.

