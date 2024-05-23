Darkdivers: Beginner's Guide

Darkdivers is a Roblox title that takes after a much-appreciated title known as Helldivers 2. In this game, players need to travel to distant celestial islands to eliminate terrifying creatures using weapons, collect resources, and uncover mysteries about different dystopian worlds and the creatures that inhabit them. They also need to gather points to make their journey through space smoother.

Darkdivers lacks an in-game tutorial, which may make it challenging for beginners to grasp the mechanics. This guide is designed to simplify all of its aspects, making it easier for new players to understand.

Darkdivers: Everything you need to know

The weapon shop in Darkdivers (Image via Roblox)

Understanding the basics

In-game lobby and map selection area in Darkdivers (Image via Roblox)

Once the players load into the game, they are spawned into the in-game lobby as depicted in the image above. In it, they can either explore the lobby to discover the server leaderboard, weapon shop, and armor shop or hop straight into interstellar action by choosing a map. Currently, there are only two maps to choose from, Dark Moon and Arradise. However, new maps are speculated to be added soon.

After the Robloxians are done exploring or selecting the map they want to play on, they must enter the red-colored area, wait for more players to join, and for the game to start. Players are then flown to the map they've selected and on it, they must use futuristic weapons to take down Cyber Raptors, Cyber Rex, and various other unknown creatures.

How to play Darkdivers?

The armor shop in Darkdivers (Image via Roblox)

The game essentially revolves around a group of up to four Robloxians to be flown onto a distant island, and making use of cybernetic firearms to take down waves of hostile creatures. They'll also have to complete various objectives, including but not limited to eliminating Cyber Raptors and the beefier Chief Cyber Raptors and closing their lair.

To successfully complete a mission and earn Points, players must complete the final mission of closing the enemy lair. This is done by eliminating hordes of Cyber Raptors, Chief Cyber Raptors, and the final boss, Cyber Rex, who has an even beefier health bar than the Cheif Raptors.

Gameplay screenshot from Darkdivers (Image via Roblox)

To be efficient when taking out these cybernetic creatures, Robloxians must also be familiar with the game's basic controls:

WASD - Use these keys to move your character around.

Use these keys to move your character around. Space - Press this key to jump over obstacles.

Press this key to jump over obstacles. 1, 2, 3, 4 - Use these keys to select the corresponding weapons as shown in the HUD.

Use these keys to select the corresponding weapons as shown in the HUD. Left-click - Press this key to shoot enemies, throw grenades, and interact with the GUI and other options.

Press this key to shoot enemies, throw grenades, and interact with the GUI and other options. Right-click - Press this key to open your ADS or aim-down sight to zoom in on your enemies and get a better shot.

Press this key to open your ADS or aim-down sight to zoom in on your enemies and get a better shot. Mouse - You can use the mouse to aim, look around, and control recoil when shooting.

FAQs on Roblox Darkdivers

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms, including PCs, mobile devices, and consoles such as PS4 and PS5.

Are there microtransactions in Darkdivers?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases, but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does this title receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on Discord to share tips and insights.

