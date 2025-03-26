Dead Ocean Pirate Island: Loot, location, and more

While sailing through the perilous sea in the Dead Ocean, you will come across various Pirate Islands. These are all spots or perhaps checkpoints where you can stop to loot and increase your chances of survival. Each of these locations has something to offer you, for example, Relics, Healing Kits, and sometimes even weapons.

If you are a seasoned player, you must know everything about the Pirate Island in Dead Ocean. This includes the loot they can offer, types of enemies, and when you should visit there. To help with that, here's a guide explaining everything about this location in detail.

Pirate Island overview in Dead Ocean (Loot and location)

One of the Pirate Islands (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, a Pirate Island shows up at regular intervals as you travel through through your ship. Also, know that every island is a Pirate Island because of its theme.

It is up to you if you want to visit it or not. If you have enough supplies to travel for thousands of meters more, then it's better not to waste your energy. Otherwise, it is quite important to scour such islands if you are running short on resources.

On this island, you will find loot like Relics that can be sold for coins at the next Trading Shop on a safe bay. Based on the rarity of a Relic, you will get coins after selling it. For example, a Relic of legendary rarity will give you more coins than a Relic of common rarity. Such precious loots are found behind a destructible door, where you will find hordes of skull enemies.

Apart from Relics, you can also find healing items like Rum and Epinephrine in some houses on Pirate Island. You can consume it or store it in your back if your HP is high. If lucky, you can find a weapon like Flintock in one of the houses. The chances of finding a fully loaded weapon are always low, as you will often find the empty ones.

Also check: How to play Dead Ocean

Types of enemies on a Pirate Island in Dead Ocean

An Angry Skull (Image via Roblox)

A general thing to note is that you won't find a boss enemy on any of the Pirate Islands. They just contain mobs like Pirate Skull, Angry Skull, and Ronin Shark Kraken. If it's night, you are more likely to get hit by a Ghost Pirate too. Since you can't solo them without taking damage, it is recommended that you take them out while playing with a squad.

Remember, the enemies will come charging at you once you go close to them. They will simply remain idle if you keep a safe distance. So this is a major plus if you don't want to attract dozens of skull enemies.

FAQs

Where is the Pirate Island located in the Dead Ocean?

There is no fixed spawn for a Pirate Island, but you can find them often while traveling with your boat.

Can you sell skulls after beating them in Dead Ocean?

While you can not sell skulls, their bones can be used as fuel to keep your ship running.

Does any of the Pirate Islands contain a boss in Dead Ocean?

No, you will only find mobs on all the Pirate Islands in this experience.

