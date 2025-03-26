Dead Ocean: A beginner's guide

Dead Ocean is one of the most recent additions to Roblox, which is inspired by the popular game Dead Rails. Your main objective in this experience is to explore the ocean while facing off against the various threats it hides. From pirate skulls to sharks, there are plenty of enemies for you to battle against throughout your journey.

Apart from traveling, survival is also a core mechanic of this game. Hence, you are frequently required to loot and sell items, just so you can purchase necessary equipment from the various in-game shops. It can be a little overwhelming to figure out everything at once. So to help you understand how to play Dead Ocean, here's a beginner's guide.

Everything you need to know about Dead Ocean

Upon spawning in this Roblox title, you can start your adventures either solo or in a squad. Once the game has started, you will be given a small tutorial-type task to complete. This task requires you to sell an artifact at the Trading Shop. Upon selling it, you will earn some coins that can be used to purchase Coal.

Coal is an important resource that keeps your ship running. You can drag and drop Coal into your ship's furnace to fuel up. As you cover more distance with your shop, your fuel level will begin to decrease. You can check it on the indicators near the helm.

Defeat skulls to use their bones as fuel (Image via Roblox)

Upon going further into the ocean, you will land on various islands that are being defended by skulls. You can defeat them and collect their bones to fuel up your ship. If you hover on an item, the system will tell you if it can be used as a fuel.

Apart from the bones, you can also collect rare Relics and store them in your backpack. Later, when you arrive at a safe area, you can sell them at the Trading Shop to earn coins. The coins can then be used to buy healing items like Rum or Epinephrine. Additionally, you can purchase weapons and ammo from the Guns shop.

To win in Dead Ocean, you will have to reach a total distance of 10,00,000 meters. At this mark, you will be ambushed by a giant Kraken. You and your teammates need to beat this Kraken to win the game. Remember, beating the Kraken is going to be extremely difficult due to its continuous attacks and giant tentacles. So make sure to carry enough healing items to keep yourself going.

All Classes and what they do in Dead Ocean

Unlock Classes from the lobby area (Image via Roblox)

If you have noticed carefully, there is a Class shop in the lobby area. From this shop, you can unlock six different Classes and enjoy the benefits they give you. Remember, you need to use Coins to unlock Classes, so make sure you have pockets stacked with this in-game currency.

For your reference, we have mentioned all the Classes below.

None

Price: Default

Sailing adventure, you have nothing but weapons.

Sailor

Price: 500 Coins

Start with five wooden sticks, movement speed +2

Captain

Price: 1400 Coins

Start with a Flintock and ammo, fuel consumption is reduced by 10%

Doctor

Price: 800 Coins

Start with three Epinephrines and a Rum to increase your damage by 30%

Pirate

Price: 1000 Coins

Start with a Rum, melee damage +5

Trader

Price: 800 Coins

Start with one coin, and sell items for 10% more value

Monster

Price: 1500 Coins

Max Health +20 but can't regenerate

FAQs

Are there any codes in Dead Ocean?

Yes, there are codes that can be redeemed for rewards in this experience.

How to win in Dead Ocean

You will beat the game after defeating the Kraken, which appears somewhere near the 10,000,000-meter mark.

Are there microtransactions in Dead Ocean?

Yes, there are microtransactions in this game but they are completely optional.

