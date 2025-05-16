Dead Rails Classes tier list

Dead Rails includes various Classes that change your play style, altering how effectively you can reach the 80,000 m mark. Each Class in the game offers something that sets it apart from the others. These unique aspects can be the passive skill or the starting equipment, which make all the difference as you progress through the game.

To help you determine which Class is the most effective at completing runs, we’ve ranked all of them in this tier list. Feel free to refer to this page when you have the Bonds necessary to unlock one but can’t decide which Class to unlock.

Ranking all Classes in Dead Rails

S-Tier

The Class selection building (Image via Roblox)

The S-Tier has the cream of the crop, providing you with the best passive and gear combination out of all Classes. As such, they stand head and shoulders above their counterparts in the lower tiers and offer a unique gameplay experience. The odds of completing a run are the highest with these options, so be sure to get them as soon as possible.

Class Unlock Requirement Passive / Gear Cowboy 50 Bonds Revolver, 2x Revolver ammo, tamed horse, saddle, shovel. High Roller 50 Bonds Obtain 1.5x money from money bags; 10x more likely to be struck by lightning (can be nullified with a Lightning Rod). Vampire 75 Bonds 2x movement speed, 2x melee damage; spawns with Vampire Knife that heals 5 HP per hit.

A-Tier

Selecting a Class (Image via Roblox)

The Classes in the A-Tier are great alternatives to the options in the S-Tier. Although not as effective as their peers, they are still formidable in their own right. Your odds of completing runs will still be fairly high, but you may have to work a little harder for your victory.

Class Unlock Requirement Passive / Gear Conductor 50 Bonds Spawns with 2x Coal; raises train’s speed limit to 85; spawns without a melee weapon. Packmaster 35 Bonds Spawns with 3x tamed wolves; can use wolf carcasses as bulletproof shields; taming new wolves deals 15 damage to self. Milkman 75 Bonds Raises own power by covering self with milk. Werewolf 50 Bonds 2x speed, damage, and health at night; 0.9x speed, health, and melee damage, along with 1.9x gun damage on the second day. Survivalist 75 Bonds Spawns with a Tomahawk; 2x gun damage; raises damage dealt when at low HP.

B-Tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

In the B-Tier, we have the middle-of-the-pack Classes that can only be effective in specific scenarios. These have the potential to be great early on, but you will see their effectiveness wane the further you progress. Unlocking them is only worth the Bonds if you have a surplus amount and are looking for a change in playstyles.

Class Unlock Requirement Passive / Gear Arsonist 20 Bonds Spawns with 4x Molotovs; deals 2x fire damage. The Alamo 50 Bonds Spawns with 3x Sheet Metal, 3x Barbed Wire, and Helmet. Doctor 15 Bonds Spawns with 2x Snake Oil, 2x Bandages; can heal players at the cost of half of its own HP. Musician 15 Bonds Plays a Banjo to heal nearby players. Starts without a melee weapon. Miner 15 Bonds Starts with Mining Helmet, 2x Coal, and Pickaxe. Necromancer 35 Bonds 25% chance to reanimate a corpse killed with a melee weapon. Reanimation costs 10 HP. Priest 75 Bonds Spawns with 2x Crucifixes, 1x Shovel, 2x Holy Waters; immune to lightning strikes.

C-Tier

Bonds can be acquired at the Bank (Image via Roblox)

This Tier includes the worst Classes in the game, which are generally better avoided. These don’t alter the game in any meaningful way, making them a novelty at best and a waste of Bonds at worst. You may unlock these for the sake of completion; otherwise, your Bonds are better spent elsewhere.

Class Unlock Requirement Passive / Gear Ironclad 100 Bonds Spawns with full armor set; -10% movement speed. None None No passives; available by default. Zombie 75 Bonds Can eat corpses to recover HP; low detection radius against enemies. Cannot use Bandages or Snake Oil.

FAQs

What is the best Class in Dead Rails?

The best Class in the game is the Vampire for the increased movement speed, damage, and reliable heals through the Vampire Knife.

How to unlock the Werewolf Class in Dead Rails

The Werewolf Class can be unlocked for 50 Bonds.

Is Dead Rails playable for free?

Yes, you can play the game and interact with its core systems without spending any Robux.

