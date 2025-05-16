Dead Rails Milkman guide

One of the newest Dead Rails Classes is the Milkman, added to the game with the Bottles update. This Class makes use of the various liquid bottles added with the patch, making it so that being covered in milk makes you more powerful. Milkman is among the best Classes in the game and can be unlocked for free using Bonds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Milkman Class in Dead Rails.

About Milkman works in Dead Rails

How to unlock

The Milkman Class (Image via Roblox)

The Milkman Class can be unlocked for 75 Bonds, which makes it among the most expensive Classes in the game. You can collect Bonds by performing the following actions:

Finish a run on Normal or Nightmare mode for 10 or 20 Bonds, respectively.

Complete challenges found on the Challenge Board in checkpoint towns.

Collect via random spawns in buildings and towns.

Collect from inside the Castle.

Complete the ripped note collection mission in Sterling Town.

Collect from set spawn locations at Fort Constitution, Tesla Lab, and the Outlaws’ Town.

Purchase using Robux at the Bank.

Completing Challenges is typically a quick and easy way to earn Bonds, but they can be a little RNG-heavy depending on the chosen objective. That said, you can walk away with as many as 30 Bonds by completing them, which is just under half of the required amount.

You may also rely on the torn note collection mission found in Sterling Town for a few additional Bonds. This objective is found relatively closer to the starting point and doesn’t require extensive preparation to complete.

Abilities and gear

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Milkman is designed to make use of the new liquid bottles introduced with the newest update. This Class spawns with the standard Shovel and a Bottle of Milk, which you can pour on yourself. You can find additional milk bottles in random spawns if you need an additional supply of the liquid.

The idea behind this Class is to cover yourself with the fluid; your power will increase the more you cover yourself with milk. This damage increase is based on the percentage of your avatar that is covered by the liquid. Over time, the percentage rating decreases, and you must refresh it for the boost to remain active for a long time.

Because of its high damage boost that can be replenished with ease, the Milkman Class is a formidable option for the player.

FAQs

How to unlock Milkman in Dead Rails

The Milkman Class can be unlocked for 75 Bonds in the lobby.

What is the Milkman Class’ unique ability in Dead Rails?

The Milkman Class increases its damage the more the player’s avatar is doused with milk.

What is the starting gear for Milkman in Dead Rails?

The Milkman starts with a milk bottle and a Shovel.

