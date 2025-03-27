Dead Sails Fuel guide

Dead Sails is quite fun while you're moving around with your train. However, the moment you run out of fuel, problems start showing up almost instantly, especially at night. With all sorts of dangers lurking around out in the open, it is crucial to manage the fuel and know about all the items that can be used as fuel during your journey.

This article offers a brief guide that will go over all these details so that you don't find yourself in this situation. So, stick around till the end.

A brief guide to the fuel system in Dead Sails

You can burn a variety of things as fuel (Image via Roblox)

Feeding the train's fuel box is much easier than you might think. A variety of items can be burned to keep your journey going, many of which are easy to acquire. However, these items might not often be readily available when your fuel starts running low. This is when you need to be creative.

While you can burn a variety of flammable items and corpses, we have a list of items that serve as the best fuel source for your train. Note that you should focus on searching for them every instance you get.

Coal - Coal is the most basic and useful fuel in the game. You can travel around 4 km with just one piece of coal making it quite efficient. It can be found in buildings and mines and can also be purchased from the General Store.

Werewolf Corpse - Werewolves are grave dangers during the night but their corpses are surprisingly a good source of fuel for your train. They can power the vehicle for around 2.5 km.

Barrel - Barrel is another decent fuel source since you can use it to run the train for around 2 km.

Unicorn - Unicorn is an extremely rare creature that you might run into during one of your runs. However, this makes it an excellent fuel source since you can use it to power the train for around 15.8 km.

List of all fuel sources in the game and how to use the Firebox

Keep an eye on the fuel gauge when traveling (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know about the more efficient fuel options in the game, we have another list of items that you can put into the Firebox to run your train.

Rope - Using a rope will take you around 1.5 km before you must refill.

Book - Burning a book will give you enough power to travel for around 1 km.

Zombie Corpse - A zombie corpse will take your train around 700 meters.

Wolf Corpse - Burning a wolf corpse will run your train for around 600 meters.

Vampire Corpse - This item can let your train travel for around 500 meters.

Newspaper - It is probably the worst fuel source since it can barely take your train for around 120 meters.

Drag and drop items in the furnace (Image via Roblox)

Using the Firebox is quite an easy task — take all the fuel sources on board and head towards the front of the engine. The furnace is located to the right of the steering wheel and control dials. As you pick and drag the fuel into it, the gauge will start moving up. You must keep a close eye on it since the meter starts going down as the train moves.

FAQs about Dead Sails

Can you use Werewolf Corpse as fuel in Dead Sails?

Yes, you can use the corpse as fuel.

How far can you travel with coal fuel in Dead Sails?

Coal will take you around 4 km.

How much does coal cost in Dead Sails?

Each coal piece costs $20.

