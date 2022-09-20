Deadly Sins Retribution codes in Roblox: Free spins and experience (September 2022)

Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution is inspired by the famous anime, The Seven Deadly Sins. Like the show, players have to fight numerous bosses and foes to become top contenders.
In this article, one will find all the working codes in the game to gain free rewards. They can get spins to try and acquire the avatar's Race (Human, Fairy, Vampire, Demon, Goddess) and their magic abilities like Blaze, Sunshine, and many more.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
Active codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 50klikes - this code can be redeemed to earn 10 spins of each type and 200 seconds of 2x exp
- anotherbugfix - this code can be redeemed to earn 10 spins of each type
- fabdelay - this code can be redeemed to earn 20 spins of each type
- fabfix1 - this code can be redeemed to earn 10 spins of each type and 200 seconds of 2x exp
- horizon - this code can be redeemed to earn 20 spins of each type
- thankyou1000 - this code can be redeemed to earn 20 Spins of each type + 2x exp
- thankyou1700 - this code can be redeemed to earn 10 Spins
- upd1 - this code can be redeemed to earn 20 spins of each type + x2 exp
- updatesoon - this code can be redeemed to earn 2XP 15 minutes
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- clover_retribution - this code can be redeemed to earn 10 Spins of each type
- freereset - this code can be redeemed to earn Stat Reset
- happyholidays - this code can be redeemed to earn Race Spins and Magic Spins
- megaupdate - this code can be redeemed to earn Race Spins and Magic Spins
- mothersday - this code can be redeemed to earn Race Spins and Magic Spins
- preparation - this code can be redeemed to earn Race Spins and Magic Spins
- rerelease1 - this code can be redeemed to earn 10 Race and Magic Spins
- rerelease2 - this code can be redeemed to earn 5 Race and Magic Spins
- rerelease3 - this code can be redeemed to earn 5 Race and Magic Spins
- rerelease4 - this code can be redeemed to earn x2 XP for 15 minutes
- rerelease5 - this code can be redeemed to earn Stat reset
- rerelease6 - this code can be redeemed to earn X2 Drop rate 15 minutes
- roballlate - this code can be redeemed to earn Race Spins and Magic Spins
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start by launching Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution on the device of your choice.
- Look out for the Customize button and select it.
- Next, select the Race & Magic option.
- Copy and paste an active code from the list into the text box.
- Finally, hit the Enter key to receive the promised rewards.
Furthermore, players have the option to type the code, but that may lead to persistent errors. It is best to copy and paste them for a seamless redemption process.