Deadly Sins Retribution codes in Roblox: Free spins and experience (September 2022)

Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution is inspired by the famous anime, The Seven Deadly Sins. Like the show, players have to fight numerous bosses and foes to become top contenders.

In this article, one will find all the working codes in the game to gain free rewards. They can get spins to try and acquire the avatar's Race (Human, Fairy, Vampire, Demon, Goddess) and their magic abilities like Blaze, Sunshine, and many more.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

Active codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

Here are the active codes in the game:

50klikes - this code can be redeemed to earn 10 spins of each type and 200 seconds of 2x exp

anotherbugfix - this code can be redeemed to earn 10 spins of each type

fabdelay - this code can be redeemed to earn 20 spins of each type

fabfix1 - this code can be redeemed to earn 10 spins of each type and 200 seconds of 2x exp

horizon - this code can be redeemed to earn 20 spins of each type

thankyou1000 - this code can be redeemed to earn 20 Spins of each type + 2x exp

thankyou1700 - this code can be redeemed to earn 10 Spins

upd1 - this code can be redeemed to earn 20 spins of each type + x2 exp

updatesoon - this code can be redeemed to earn 2XP 15 minutes

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

clover_retribution - this code can be redeemed to earn 10 Spins of each type

freereset - this code can be redeemed to earn Stat Reset

happyholidays - this code can be redeemed to earn Race Spins and Magic Spins

megaupdate - this code can be redeemed to earn Race Spins and Magic Spins

mothersday - this code can be redeemed to earn Race Spins and Magic Spins

preparation - this code can be redeemed to earn Race Spins and Magic Spins

rerelease1 - this code can be redeemed to earn 10 Race and Magic Spins

rerelease2 - this code can be redeemed to earn 5 Race and Magic Spins

rerelease3 - this code can be redeemed to earn 5 Race and Magic Spins

rerelease4 - this code can be redeemed to earn x2 XP for 15 minutes

rerelease5 - this code can be redeemed to earn Stat reset

rerelease6 - this code can be redeemed to earn X2 Drop rate 15 minutes

roballlate - this code can be redeemed to earn Race Spins and Magic Spins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start by launching Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution on the device of your choice.

Look out for the Customize button and select it.

Next, select the Race & Magic option.

Copy and paste an active code from the list into the text box.

Finally, hit the Enter key to receive the promised rewards.

Furthermore, players have the option to type the code, but that may lead to persistent errors. It is best to copy and paste them for a seamless redemption process.

