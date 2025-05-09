Death Ball Gloom's Garden guide

Death Ball includes a limited-time event reminiscent of the Roblox title Grow a Garden. Known as Gloom’s Garden, this mode involves planting various species of plants in the allotted space and harvesting the rewards. The game mode was added to the experience on May 3, 2025, and will end on May 10, lasting a week.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Gloom’s Garden in Death Ball.

Gloom’s Garden in Death Ball

Gloom's Garden (Image via Roblox)

Gloom’s Garden is a limited-time event where you are transported to a special lobby with two rows of soil. These rows serve as the cultivating grounds for your crops, the seeds for which can be planted by pressing E on an empty space.

Ad

Trending

Seeds can be acquired from matches, giving you access to a stable source of rewards every few minutes. You can earn two seeds by participating in the mode-specific matches, which makes the planting process even faster.

When you sow a seed, the game randomly chooses a plant species from a pool of six. Each of the six species has been designated a rarity; the higher the rarity, the better the rewards. The most common plant is the Berry Bush, while the rarest is the Lychee Tree.

Ad

Additionally, each plant has a different maturation time, after which they become ready to be harvested. Some of the rarest trees can take a dozen hours to fully grow and produce the rewards. When a tree fully matures, you can interact with the plant and reap the benefits of your efforts.

Be sure to plant your trees and collect the rewards before the event ends on May 10, 2025.

Also read: The latest codes for Death Ball

Ad

Gloom’s Garden Harvest Rewards

Gloom's Garden harvest rewards (Image via Roblox)

Harvesting the produce on your farm grants you Crystals based on the tree you received while sowing the seeds. The number of Crystals increases with the rarity of the tree; Berry Bush only gives you a single Crystal per harvest, while the Lychee grants you 1,000 with each harvest.

Ad

Here’s a complete list of Crystal rewards for Gloom’s Garden:

Berry Bush: 1 Crystal

1 Crystal Grape Vine: 5 Crystals

5 Crystals Pineapple Plant: 15 Crystals

15 Crystals Mango Tree: 100 Crystals

100 Crystals Banana Tree: 500 Crystals

500 Crystals Lychee Tree: 1,000 Crystals

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Gloom’s Garden about in Death Ball?

Gloom’s Garden is about planting seeds earned from matches and harvesting Crystals once the tree matures.

When will Gloom’s Garden end in Death Ball?

Ad

Gloom’s Garden will end on May 10, 2025.

What is the highest Crystal reward from Death Ball Gloom’s Garden?

The highest Crystal reward from Gloom’s Garden is 1,000 Crystals by harvesting the Lychee Tree.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024