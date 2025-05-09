Death Ball Gloom's Garden guide

Death Ball includes a limited-time event reminiscent of the Roblox title Grow a Garden. Known as Gloom’s Garden, this mode involves planting various species of plants in the allotted space and harvesting the rewards. The game mode was added to the experience on May 3, 2025, and will end on May 10, lasting a week.
Here’s everything you need to know about Gloom’s Garden in Death Ball.
Gloom’s Garden in Death Ball
Gloom’s Garden is a limited-time event where you are transported to a special lobby with two rows of soil. These rows serve as the cultivating grounds for your crops, the seeds for which can be planted by pressing E on an empty space.
Seeds can be acquired from matches, giving you access to a stable source of rewards every few minutes. You can earn two seeds by participating in the mode-specific matches, which makes the planting process even faster.
When you sow a seed, the game randomly chooses a plant species from a pool of six. Each of the six species has been designated a rarity; the higher the rarity, the better the rewards. The most common plant is the Berry Bush, while the rarest is the Lychee Tree.
Additionally, each plant has a different maturation time, after which they become ready to be harvested. Some of the rarest trees can take a dozen hours to fully grow and produce the rewards. When a tree fully matures, you can interact with the plant and reap the benefits of your efforts.
Be sure to plant your trees and collect the rewards before the event ends on May 10, 2025.
Also read: The latest codes for Death Ball
Gloom’s Garden Harvest Rewards
Harvesting the produce on your farm grants you Crystals based on the tree you received while sowing the seeds. The number of Crystals increases with the rarity of the tree; Berry Bush only gives you a single Crystal per harvest, while the Lychee grants you 1,000 with each harvest.
Here’s a complete list of Crystal rewards for Gloom’s Garden:
- Berry Bush: 1 Crystal
- Grape Vine: 5 Crystals
- Pineapple Plant: 15 Crystals
- Mango Tree: 100 Crystals
- Banana Tree: 500 Crystals
- Lychee Tree: 1,000 Crystals
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
What is Gloom’s Garden about in Death Ball?
Gloom’s Garden is about planting seeds earned from matches and harvesting Crystals once the tree matures.
When will Gloom’s Garden end in Death Ball?
Gloom’s Garden will end on May 10, 2025.
What is the highest Crystal reward from Death Ball Gloom’s Garden?
The highest Crystal reward from Gloom’s Garden is 1,000 Crystals by harvesting the Lychee Tree.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024