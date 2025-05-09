Death Ball Red v Blue guide

Death Ball regularly hosts new events that shake up its core gameplay loop rather dramatically. The Red v Blue mode is a limited-time deathmatch-style event where players are randomly placed into teams. Each team must score points by eliminating members of the other team within the time limit to secure the win. The mode does away with the health bar system and eliminates players when hit even a single time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Red v Blue event in Death Ball.

About the Red v Blue event in Death Ball

Red v Blue event gameplay (Image via Roblox)

The Red v Blue event is this game’s equivalent of a team deathmatch-style mode. In this game mode, players are randomly placed into one of the two teams at the beginning of a match. They must deflect the ball using their blade and abilities in an effort to defeat members of the other team. Each match lasts five minutes, at the end of which the points are tallied and the winning team is decided.

As mentioned earlier, there are no health bars in this mode and getting hit even once results in elimination and a point for the opposing team. That said, elimination doesn’t mean the end of the round for the player; instead, they spawn back in with barely any delays. This is so that the match lasts the entire five-minute duration and gives both teams an equal chance at snatching victory away from the other.

The event will end on May 12, 2025, making it important to get your rounds in and complete the associated missions before they go away.

Red v Blue event missions

Event missions (Image via Roblox)

The Red v Blue event comes with daily missions that can be completed for consumables, XP, Crimson Orbs, and more. These missions are fairly straightforward and involve general interaction with the game mode, such as playtime, match participation, and team wins. Given their nature as daily missions, it should take you anywhere from 5-10 minutes to finish all of them.

Crimson Orbs are the most valuable reward from these missions, as they can be used to acquire limited-time cosmetics from the lobby. The missions grant you 15 Crimson Orbs apiece, so be sure to complete them to try and acquire some of the items in the limited Cosmetic Shop.

FAQs

What is the Red v Blue event in Death Ball about?

The Red v Blue event splits players into two teams, gives them one hit point each, and has them compete in a 5-minute team deathmatch.

When will the Red v Blue event end in Death Ball?

The Red v Blue event is set to end on May 12, 2025.

Is Death Ball available for free?

Yes, you can play every game mode in this experience for free as long as you meet the specified level requirement.

