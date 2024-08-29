How to defeat Nail in Gym Star Simulator

Gym Star Simulator is all about dedication as you must train your in-game character and build their muscles enough to be able to compete in strength competitions. If you think your character is muscular and strong enough, you can participate in these events. Here, you will be flexing alongside other contenders, including Nail.

Nail is the strongest bodybuilder in the Seaside Gym, and beating him requires some effort. This guide highlights some effective tips to beat the character.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

How to beat Nail in Gym Star Simulator

Increase your total power to beat Nail (Image via Roblox)

To defeat Nail in Gym Star Simulator, you must become stronger than him. His total power is 265k, so you will have to surpass that mark. If you didn't already know, your total power is displayed on top of your name and rank.

You can increase your total power by simply training your muscles. Keep in mind that you must constantly increase the weight during workouts to do so. Lifting heavy weights helps you gain power quickly.

Don't forget to rank up your character as this rewards you with muscle growth. For instance, the Tough Guy rank grants 20% muscle growth. If you level up to the Glass rank, you will get 40% muscle growth.

Consume Protein Bar to increase muscle growth (Image via Roblox)

For further enhancements, you can also consume Protein Bars. Doing so will increase your muscle growth by 100% for 10 minutes.

You can acquire Protein Bars through spins and the in-game shop or by using Gym Star Simulator codes.

It is always recommended to hire Trainers that focus on muscle growth instead of a competition bonus. Having a Trainer like Planet Samurai, Rock, or Nail himself is ideal as they can help you achieve over 265k total power in no time.

Once your total power gets past 265k, enter the Seaside Gym competition. Keep clicking/tapping until you finish a round with the most number of scores.

Every time you participate in the competition and win, you will be rewarded with 62k cash. If you use an Essential Oil boost, you will receive a 100% competition bonus for 10 minutes.

Also Check: A beginner's guide to Gym Star Simulator

Other opponents like Nail

After beating Nail in the Seaside Gym, you will encounter tougher opponents.

In the Modern Gym, you will face Rock whose total power is 145M. In the Space Gym, you will compete against Planet Samurai. To beat him, you must have more than 290B total power.

FAQs

How to unlock a new gym in Gym Star Simulator

You can go to the "Teleport" area to purchase/unlock a new gym. It will cost you 630k to purchase the Modern Gym and 2B to buy the Space Gym.

Who is the best trainer in Gym Star Simulator?

Planet Samurai is the best trainer in the game because he offers 120% muscle growth and a 50% competition bonus.

What's the latest code in Gym Star Simulator?

"SORRY" is the latest code in the game, and it rewards you with a free spin.

