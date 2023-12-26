Definitive guide to defeat Exo Santa in Roblox Tower Defense X

Roblox Tower Defense X welcomed its very first 2023 Xmas Event with Exo Santa, a new final boss in the special event. Coupled with that, new Christmas-themed skins, maps, enemy zombies, and Cyro Ranger, the game's first-ever Event Tower, debuted in the seasonal event as well. That said, Exo Santa is a formidable boss who has abilities that can damage your deployed Tower units.

You will receive the 'Defeat Exo Santa!' Badge along with a limited edition skin and Cyro Ranger Tower as rewards upon defeating him. Let's look at the necessary tactics, unit build, and more to defeat the Santa Claus zombie.

Note: If you are new to the game, check out our beginner's guide to Roblox Tower Defense X.

How to defeat Exo Santa in Roblox Tower Defense X

Basic information about Exo Santa in Roblox Tower Defense X

There are 20 waves in the Xmas special event map. Exo Santa, the final boss, appears in the last wave. Before encountering him, you must defend the route against various seasonal zombies with different speeds, abilities, and elemental factors.

Exo Santa boasts a staggering 420,000 HP and moves relatively slowly across the map. However, if you succeed in reducing his health to 135,000, he will gain a 50% bonus movement speed.

Exo Santa's abilities

Exo Santa has three abilities in Roblox Tower Defense X, including:

Santa's Gifts - Summons snow zombies.

Festive Spray - Showers your units with a volley of bullets (10 DPS).

Burst of Carols - Fires throw shots on your expensive Tower (can deal upto 1500 damage).

Best Tower build to defeat Exo Santa in Roblox Tower Defense X

Here are the Tower units that will help you sustain until the last wave and eventually defeat Exo Santa:

Laser Gunner - Great attack speed and damage, perfect for clearing zombie hordes.

Rail Gunner - Ideal heavy infantry who deals 150 damage.

Juggernaut - Wields a minigun and deals 5 DPS.

Operator - Your primary light infantry to support your Laser Gunners.

EDJ - Support Tower, which increases your attack range and speed.

Artillery - Start destroying strong zombie waves with artillery shells.

How to destroy the Xmas final boss in Roblox Tower Defense X

Use in-game comms and organize the defensive line with your teammates. Additionally, split the map into zones, each controlled and organized by one player; this way, it will be easy for your team to eliminate zombies systematically. The more organized the field is, the easier it is for you to upgrade and deploy towers.

If your team doesn't want an organized base, simply instruct them to place light infantry units in the first lane and heavy infantry in the second lane (near the end). This way, you can easily clear the first 19 waves without breaking a sweat.

Place EDJ near your tower to increase its efficiency and attack rate. This will help you defend the map valiantly. Exo Santa will appear in the final wave; deploy Laser Gunner, Juggernaut, and Rail Gunner units to cripple the final boss.

When playing alone, start the first wave with Operator Towers, then start deploying Laser Gunner and EDJ to not only get past waves but also pump in currency. Keep upgrading your units and focus on one area. Also, deploy the units in a formation to quickly clear waves.

