Beginner's guide to Roblox Tower Defense X 

Roblox Tower Defense X, as the name hints, is a typical tower defense experience where you must stop zombie waves to triumph. The undead are of various types, each with unique perks and weaknesses. Additionally, you can deploy your Towers on several maps with different terrains and other environmental elements.

With a surging daily player count, many newcomers are making their way to the title. They can use this guide to master the basics and learn about key mechanics in Roblox Tower Defense X to become expert tacticians within a short span of time.

Everything a beginner should know about Roblox Tower Defense X

How to play Roblox Tower Defense X?

After entering the game, you will spawn in the multiplayer lobby. Hit the small, green-themed shop icon to open the in-game store. The Tower store page will pop up first. Read the descriptions of all the unlocked units and equip six of them in your starting lineup.

Now, roam around the lobby's map zone and choose any. The difficulties of the maps will be below their names. Don't go for the easy ones; start your first game on medium or hard offerings. This approach is the best way to learn and improve your quick-thinking and deployment skills.

On a multiplayer server, you will most likely start the round with 2-3 players. This will help you gain more XP and money. Once you teleport to the map, everyone will be asked to vote for the game modes.

Seasoned players usually go for intermediate and hard modes, and newcomers are advised to do the same to hone their strategic skills. You will be rewarded with Currency after defending the map successfully.

Furthermore, fly solo during the early stages of your TDX journey as it will help you become more experienced, battle-hardened, and eventually the best on the server.

Things to remeber when playing Roblox Tower Defense X

Gameplay tips: Once you start leveling up and earning in-game money, unlocking Towers in Roblox Tower Defense X becomes easier. Every deployment costs Currency, which you can earn by clearing waves and dealing damage to zombies via your units. Use the money to upgrade your deployed units based on your game plan.

Tower deployment: Check the range of the Tower units and then place them near the entrance to clear zombies at a faster rate. Avoid overlapping units and make use of the map's space. Tactical spots like cliffs, roofs, and more will benefit certain units. Hence, exploit these strategic points to clear waves without spending resources.

Best Towers: With the finest Towers, you can bring down the strongest zombies, The following are very effective on the most challenging maps and can be used for grinding:

Ranger

Missile Trooper

Juggernaut

Farm

Cryoblaster

Patrol Boat (only if your map has water-filled areas)

Artillery

Laser Gunner

Multiplayer gameplay: Use the in-game voice or chat option to communicate with your teammates. With flawless teamwork and detailed planning, your party can form a strong defensive line that can withstand countless zombies.

If you don't use comms., your team risks making small mistakes that will lead to loose spacing between the towers and an inability to clear zombies.

Do check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest metaverse content.