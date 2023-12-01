How to get the Wonderwrapped UGC items in Roblox Spotify Island 

The Wonderwrapped event is currently in full swing on Roblox Spotify Island. Three new limited edition UGC accessories — Alchemist, Cyclops, and Luminary — have been released as part of this exciting event. To get your hands on these exclusive items, you must complete three separate challenges.

These come in the form of special Wrapped Quests, which you can keep track of by hitting the special-event icon option on the right-hand side of the game screen. Only 10,000 copies of each of the three items are available. As such, many players are flocking to Spotify Island just to grab these limited-edition accessories, so use this article to acquire them quickly.

How to get Luminary in Roblox Spotify Island

Luminary (Image via Spotify Island and Sportskeeda)

To obtain Luminary, complete the Luminary Quest on Spotify Island by earning 100 Stars in the SpeedLevel Challenge. There are five different SpeedLevel portals that can be used to accomplish this quest. These portals host distinctive racing challenges that reward players with Stars when they complete them.

You must be keen on accumulating three Stars, which is the maximum amount, when competing in any SpeedLevel portal. If you perform badly, then you will only be given one Star.

After collecting 100 Stars, head to the Wonderwrap archway on the left side of the Level 1 portal. The Merch Mall zone will be visible from the archway. Walk onto the zone's floor where you'll spot a black bag floating on one of the platforms. Approach it and press the Interact button to add Luminary to your inventory.

How to get Alchemist in Roblox Spotify Island

Alchemist (Image via Spotify Island and Sportskeeda)

Head to the SoundSphere Portal and use it to teleport to another map, where you spawn in front of two portals. Enter the SoundSphere one and walk past the small archway. Your avatar will teleport on the opposite side of this archway, so it is very easy to spot.

You will reach the Perform stage after walking past it. Now, go to the front of the dance floor and sign your name on the DJ list. You will likely be placed in the DJ queue, so patiently wait for your turn.

Once your turn begins, play one song from each of the four genres: Hyperpop, Phonk, Lofi, and KPop to complete the Alchemist's Wrapped Quest.

After you are done with this quest's concert, the accessory will be unlocked. Return to the Spotify Island map via the portals and head to the Merch Mall zone. Approach the floating item wrapped with a yellow wrapper and red ribbon, then hit the Interact button to add the Alchemist to your inventory.

How to get Cyclops in Roblox Spotify Island

Cyclops (Image via Spotify Island and Sportskeeda)

Claiming Cyclops is a simple task, as all you need to do is complete the Obby Quest behind the shopping zone five times. Skilled obby players can finish it within 5-10 minutes on Roblox Spotify Island.

If you're new to obby gameplay, take some time to familiarize yourself with it, and then keep trying till you complete the aforementioned quest for a total of five times.

Till the end of the Wonderwrapped event, new UGC items will be released every weekday. We'll post guides whenever these event rewards hit the game, so stay tuned.