Demon Hide Rune Slayer: Overview, how to get, and more

In Rune Slayer, you can cobble together rare and powerful equipment using different crafting materials. Demon Hide is one such resource, which can be used to make demonic items that can make short work of your enemies. It is typically found as a random drop from demon-like creatures, such as Imps and Fiends.

Here’s everything you need to know about this crafting element.

Everything you need to know about Demon Hide in Rune Slayer

Overview and how to get

Crafting station (Image via Roblox)

The Demon Hide is a fairly elementary resource in Rune Slayer, being a primary crafting ingredient for various demonic gear pieces and utility items. The material can be found as a random drop from Imps and Fiends, which are typically located in Balgarom Chasm. Since its drop chance is completely up to luck, you may want to use luck-boosting items to farm it.

Upon defeating Imps, you have a chance to receive the Demon Heart, the Demon Hide, or the Flame Stone Ring. Fiends, on the other hand, can drop the Demon Hide, the Armageddon staff, the Demon Heart, or the Hell Piercer weapon.

Consider using the Lucky Ring while going through the Balgarom Chasm and killing Imps and Fiends to farm the resource. The Lucky Ring can be crafted using two Gold Bars and four Platinum Bars. It gives an additional point to your Luck stat when equipped.

Usage

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Demon Hide is used to make various armor pieces and weapons, with the most notable of them being the Demonic Greatsword. This powerful greatsword requires you to collect four Demon Hides, along with two Demon Claws, four Platinum Bars, and two Thick Leather.

Listed below are the other crafting recipes that incorporate the Demon Hide:

Elder Gauntlets: 1x Elver Vine, 2x Elder Greatwood, 2x Demon Hide.

1x Elver Vine, 2x Elder Greatwood, 2x Demon Hide. Demon Gauntlets: 4x Demon Hide, 2x Demon Claw, 4x Thick Leather.

4x Demon Hide, 2x Demon Claw, 4x Thick Leather. Fiendclaw Blade: 4x Demon Claw, 2x Demon Hide, 4x Platinum Bar, 2x Thick Leather.

4x Demon Claw, 2x Demon Hide, 4x Platinum Bar, 2x Thick Leather. Elder Chest: 1x Elder Vine, 3x Elder Greatwood, 2x Demon Hide.

1x Elder Vine, 3x Elder Greatwood, 2x Demon Hide. Elder Boots: 2x Demon Hide, 2x Elder Greatwood.

FAQs

How to get Demon Hide in Rune Slayer

Demon Hide is a random drop obtained by defeating Imps and Fiends in Balgarom Chasm.

What is Demon Hide used for in Rune Slayer?

Demon Hide is used as a crafting material for the Elder armor set, the Demon Gauntlets, the Demonic Greatsword, and the Fiendclaw Blade.

Is Demon Hide a farmable resource in Rune Slayer?

Yes, Demon Hide is a farmable resource, and you can stock up on as many of them as you need.

