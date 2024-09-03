Anime Defenders Demon Overlord: Overview, How to Summon, and more

Anime Defenders has a huge list of units but none can come close to the Aura of Demon Overlord. This unit is an evolved version of a secret unit, called the Demon Lord. If you are already familiar with the capabilities of the secret unit, you might have an idea about how overpowered the Demon Overlord can be. Still, know that the evolved unit has better damage, range, SPA, and other stats.

In this article, we have explained how you can get the upgraded Demon Overlord in Anime Defenders. So if you want every other player to kneel before you, here's your way to achieve it.

Demon Overlord Overview in Anime Defenders

The Demon Overlord is an evolved version of the Demon Lord (ground unit). Although he can only damage ground enemies, he does that job well. He can nerf his opponent with a bleed status effect and has an AoE attack type that deals a decent amount of damage.

Here, it should be noted that the bleed damage is 20% of his base damage but can be increased using blood enhancement or Crimson Spirit.

The Demon Overlord has a passive ability called Bleed Amplification. Using this ability, he can buff the bleed damage of all units in his range by 50%. Remember, Bleed Amplification won't work if the nearby unit does not have a bleed damage ability.

How to get Demon Overlord in Anime Defenders

Use the Demonic Scepter to evolve the Demon Lord into the Demon Overlord (Image via Roblox)

Similar to other units, you will need an evolution item to get the Demon Overlord. In this case, you will have to fuse the Demon Lord with a Demonic Scepter to get the job done. You can get a Demonic Scepter using the following ingredients:

x7 Star Rift (Blue)

x7 Star Rift (Red)

x30 Star Rift (Yellow)

x8 Star Rift (Green)

x100 Demonic Extract

x2 Star Rift (Rainbow)

Once you have acquired the items mentioned above, you can head to the "crafting" area and make the Demonic Scepter. It will cost you 35,000 Gold to craft this item. So make sure you have enough funds to spare.

With the Demonic Scepter crafted, make your way over to the "Evolving" area. In the evolve menu, you need to place the Demonic Lord in the middle slot. Doing so will automatically show the result you will be getting. So press the Evolve button to finally get the Demon Overlord in Anime Defenders.

How to Upgrade Demon Overlord in Anime Defenders

You can use Yen to upgrade the Demon Overlord's stats in this Roblox experience. Below, you will find a list of upgrades and their effects on a level 80 Demon Overlord:

Base Level

Damage: 4,468

Range: 16

SPA: 6

Upgrade 1 (2,450 Yen)

Damage: 8,225

Range: 16.5

SPA: 5.5

Upgrade 2 (3,450 Yen)

Damage: 9,721

Range: 21

SPA: 7

Upgrade 3 (4,500 Yen)

Damage: 11,441

Range: 21

SPA: 6.5

Upgrade 4 (5,000 Yen)

Damage: 14,843

Range: 23

SPA: 6.5

Upgrade 5 (6,000 Yen)

Damage: 13,535

Range: 24

SPA: 6

Upgrade 6 (6,800 Yen)

Damage: 18,545

Range: 26.5

SPA: 8

Upgrade 7 (7,500 Yen)

Damage: 20,564

Range: 27

SPA: 7.5

Upgrade 8 (8,300 Yen)

Damage: 20,938

Range: 31

SPA: 7

Upgrade 9 (9,900 Yen)

Damage: 22,135

Range: 27

SPA: 7

Upgrade 10 (10,250)

Damage: 25,350

Range: 35

SPA: 9

Upgrade 11 (11,250)

Damage: 27,668

Range: 36

SPA: 8.5

FAQs

What is Demon Overlord in Anime Defenders?

The Demon Overlord is a secret unit obtained by evolving the Demon Lord.

How to get Demon Lord in Anime Defenders?

You can get the Demon Lord from the "Secret" Demon Portal. It is a guaranteed drop if you are the host of the server.

Is Demon Overlord a Mythic Unit in Anime Defenders?

No, the Demon Overlord is a Secret Unit in the game.

