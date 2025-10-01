Did Jandel sell Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden has consistently been at the top of the Roblox charts since its release, pulling in hundreds of thousands of players each day. Much of it is attributed to Jandel, who helmed the development of the experience since its early days. Recently, his social media posts and changes on the game’s official Discord server have led to speculation that Jandel may have sold Grow a Garden. As things are for Jandel at the moment, the odds of the speculation having a basis in reality are quite high.So, did Jandel truly sell Grow a Garden? Let’s take a look at the different signs that point to it and try to discern whether the popular farming simulator has a new owner.A brief history of Grow a Garden’s ownershipOfficial cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)Jandel isn’t the original creator of this title; it's a developer named BMWLux. BMWLux sold a stake in the game to Jandel’s Splitting Point Studios before the experience had attracted even 1,000 concurrent users. In May, another studio by the name of Do Big Studios bought a stake in the game as well. Currently, all three parties own a portion of the game’s shares, and only BMWLux’s fraction of the shares is publicly known at 50%. This makes them the majority stakeholder in the game.Widely known as the face of the game, Jandel would tease and announce major updates through his social media handles. This has changed recently, with his posts on the game’s official Discord server becoming more infrequent.This article discusses the current state of Grow a Garden and whether its active user count may fall soon or not.The odds of Jandel selling Grow a GardenJandel posted a TikTok video on September 24, 2025, which showed a montage of various creators commenting on the game’s state. In the description of this video, Jandel included the following text:“We changed Roblox, I don’t think [Grow a Garden] is dying, and we will keep updating the game. But it’s golden era may be over for sure. Who knows maybe we have a few more banger updates 😈😈😈. Our whole team worked so hard the last 6 months, the pressure to deliever was insane, and I think we mostly did a good job. There are so many highlights of working on this game. Beating so many records and the admin abuses. Thanks again guys, it was a privilege for us to work on this game for all the fans and the community is so wholesome, I’ll never forget these last 6 months. [Grow a Garden] is in a new era, but that is a good thing, all games change in popularity, we will keep trying to make the game fun for everyone.”The phrase &quot;I'll never forget these last 6 months&quot; is what fuelled the speculations to begin with, which was then corroborated by the changes on the official Discord server. Jandel’s Discord roles no longer list him as the owner; his roles still include Developer among them. As of this writing, a developer called Adrian is listed as the owner of the title on the Discord server. Adrian has been posting regularly in the official Discord server, but their frequency of teasing upcoming content has increased as of late.With these elements in mind, the odds of Jandel selling his shares in the game are quite high. That said, it’s important to note that he may not have sold all of his stake, as hinted at by his X post on September 16, 2025. In this X post, he mentioned the importance of holding at least a small percentage of the game when selling it.Jandel may have sold part of his shares, but he may still be involved in the title’s development, albeit at a reduced capacity. His appearances in future Admin Abuse events and updates may become infrequent as a result, with other developers like DJ Jhai likely taking his place.Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new playersFAQs on Grow a GardenWho owns Grow a Garden?The game is owned by BMWLux, who owns the majority stake in the title.Is the game dying?No, the game routinely receives hundreds of thousands of active players, indicating that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.Is Grow a Garden free to play?Yes, the title’s core gameplay mechanics can be experienced for free without any compulsory premium purchases.