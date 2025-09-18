Is Grow a Garden dying?

Grow a Garden is a massively popular gardening simulator, known for its simplistic farming mechanics and regular updates. It was released in March 2025, and its popularity has gradually soared in the Robloxian consciousness. Though it has been ever-present in the Roblox top charts since its release, there has been some speculation in the community regarding the game’s future.
So, is the game truly in decline? To be concise, it is not currently in decline, owing to weekly updates and continuous gameplay improvements. Let’s discuss the current state of the experience in detail.
Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer’s opinion.
The current state of Grow a Garden
As of this writing, the game’s active user count is well over 700,000, which soars to above a million during the weekly updates on Saturdays. Its active player count very rarely falls below 500,000, and its Discord server is frequently out of server space to accommodate new users. Furthermore, its all-time high active player count is at 21.1 million, which is more than most games on the platform combined.
This is a feat only a scant few experiences have ever achieved, and only a handful have ever sustained it for as long as Grow a Garden. Thanks to constant updates and gameplay changes, the experience remains fresh and engaging for players.
The game is among the top contributors to Roblox’s constantly-growing userbase, alongside experiences like Steal a Brainrot and 99 Nights in the Forest. Thanks to these titles, the platform’s active user count reached a historic 47.4 million in Quarter 3 of 2025, dwarfing any other gaming platform.
As it stands, the title is not going anywhere anytime soon. Its user count is higher than most games ever reach, and its appeal is nigh-universal. Furthermore, it's worth noting that active player counts fluctuate on an hourly basis, owing to the players’ personal lives and daily schedules. Its traffic falls during school and work hours, and sees a significant surge once its players return home.
Suffice it to say, the experience will thrive on the platform for as long as its updates and gameplay features remain high-quality.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
Is Grow a Garden dying?
No, the game has a high active user count on a daily basis and shows no signs of decline.
Is Grow a Garden free to play?
Yes, you can play the game for free, with only a few mechanics being locked behind a paywall.
What is the all-time high active user count for Grow a Garden?
The highest active user count for the game is 21.1 million in June 2025.
