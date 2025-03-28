Dig the Backyard Checkpoint guide

Checkpoints in Dig the Backyard are milestones that act as fast travel points to and from the surface. They take the form of bonfires, which must be activated manually before they can be used. Each part of your expedition will be punctuated by a Checkpoint, which indicates that you are bound to find something of value in the area.

Let’s go over Checkpoints in this Roblox experience and find out how they work.

How Checkpoints work in Dig the Backyard

The Checkpoint (Image via Roblox)

Checkpoints are fast-travel locations in Dig the Backyard, acting as a quick way to return to the backyard. While mining through the yard, you will inevitably need to empty your backpack or purchase Upgrades.

Checkpoints act as a convenient way back up without having to spend several minutes making your way back up. These bonfires are almost always placed in areas with abundant mineral reserves, so you will be making liberal use of them in your digging sessions.

Each Checkpoint you interact with overrides its predecessor. If you wish to return to an earlier Checkpoint, you must do so manually. This entails climbing down the hole you dug previously until you reach the desired location.

Being fast travel points is the extent of Checkpoints' usefulness. Other than that, these bonfires don’t have any other practical usage that would put them in line with checkpoint systems seen in, for instance, Dark Souls. So, if you enter combat and happen to be defeated, you will be kicked out to the lobby. Your progress will be reset, and you must start over again.

Reaching Checkpoints quickly

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Reaching Checkpoints at a quick pace is a matter of upgrading your Shovel. The more you enhance your Shovel, the more dirt it will displace and the faster it will dig. As such, you must prioritize making the tool its best possible version before venturing deep into the excavation.

A good rule of thumb to follow while hunting Checkpoints is to always dig straight down in the lighter patches of land. These sections of the mines always lead to a mining area with a Checkpoint and, at times, a few enemies. Make good use of your well-upgraded Shovel and move from one Checkpoint to the next to continue making progress.

FAQs

How to activate Checkpoints in Dig the Backyard

Checkpoints can be activated by pressing E while standing next to them.

What is the purpose of Checkpoints in Dig the Backyard?

Checkpoints are fast-travel stations that allow you to teleport to and from the backyard.

Can Checkpoints restore stamina in Dig the Backyard?

Checkpoints cannot directly restore your Energy reserves, but they do allow you to access the cake in the backyard, eating which replenishes your stamina.

