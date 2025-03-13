Dig It Moon quests guide

Dig It added the Moon as a playable area on March 8, 2025, allowing you to explore the lunar surface and participate in new gameplay features. The Moon also comes with questgivers, who task you with quests you can accept and receive exclusive rewards for, upon completion. The quests include Save Snorfles, Director’s Cut, and Love You to the Moon and Back.

Ad

This guide lists the completion criteria for these quests, along with how you can reach the Moon in Dig It.

Reaching the Moon in Dig It

Building the Rocket (Image via Roblox)

Before you can approach the questgivers on the Moon, you must first reach the lunar surface. For this, you must collect the items specified by the NPC standing in front of the launch site. This NPC can be found on the new Launch Site island, which can be viewed from anywhere in the game world.

Ad

Trending

The NPC requires you to collect the following items:

100x Titanium Plating

10x Rocket Fuel

7x Rocket Thruster

2x Rocket Wing

1x Rocket Engine

1x Astronaut Helmet

You can find these resources by digging on the Launch Site island. Once you have them, return to the NPC and hit the Deposit button on the pop-up menu to finish building the rocket. Then, interact with it to strap in and be launched to the Moon.

Ad

Also read: All Secrets in Dig It

Moon quests

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Moon features three unique quests, the objectives of which follow a fairly similar pattern. All three missions require you to go to a marked area and dig until you receive a specified item. After that, all you need to do is return to the taskgiver and turn in the quest.

Ad

Here are the three quests added to the title with the Space and Moon update, along with the three Special-rarity items they require:

Save Snorfles: The NPC P’Tzreeqa, the first questgiver, is found near a beach-themed area. They request you to dig around the specified area to find their pet Snorfles. Do so, and return the pet to its rightful owner to complete the quest. As a reward, you will receive Snorfles, who will remain in your inventory to view.

Director’s Cut: The NPC Xteevon Spaceberg, who is standing next to a massive green screen, has you excavate the area around them to find the Director’s Cut. Dig around them until you find the Director’s Cut item and return it to them to finish the mission. Like Snorfles, the Director’s Cut will remain in your inventory instead of disappearing.

Love Letter: The NPCs Romulius and Jululus are the third and final questgivers, who are two picnickers that spawn near two tents. You must find their Love Letter by digging around the marked area. Once you find it, return to them to finish the quests.

Ad

There is a chance that the questgivers don’t spawn in the specified locations. Rejoining the server or hopping to a different one seems to fix this issue, allowing you to finish the three missions.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What are the Moon quests in Dig It?

The Moon quests are special missions given by the NPCs P’Tzreeqa, Xteevon Spaceberg, and Rumulius and Jululus on the Moon.

Ad

How to reach the Moon in Dig It

You can reach the Moon by collecting 100 Titanium Platings, 10 Rocket Fuel, seven Rocket Thrusters, two Rocket Wings, a Rocket Engine, and an Astronaut Helmet for the NPC on Launch Site island.

How to find the items to build the Rocket in Dig It

The items required to build the Rocket can be found on the Launch Site island by digging around the launch station.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024