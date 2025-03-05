Dig It Ronks guide: All Ronks, where to find them, and more

Ronks are the latest collectibles in Dig It that can be found in dig sites across the game world. These rocky beasts can be collected to earn unique rewards as a part of the dedicated prizes menu, giving you an incentive to actively seek them out. The game has over 25 different types of Ronks to collect, and the more of them you acquire, the better rewards you receive.

Let’s go over all the details surrounding Ronks in Dig It, including their locations and types, as well as how to get them.

Everything you need to know about Ronks in Dig It

Overview and where to find them

Ronk Rewards (Image via Roblox)

Ronks are small rocky creatures that can sometimes be spotted in the overworld. They can spawn anywhere in the world and are not bound to specific locations. Of course, this means that you have a chance to collect all of them in Nookville if you are persistent enough.

These beasts can be dug up using any shovel, as their ease of acquisition is equivalent to that of common vendor trash. When you dig them up, the color of the bar turns a similar grey to the most common rubble found in the game world. As such, you may be surprised when you acquire a Ronk instead of an empty bottle.

Once collected, the creatures can be deposited in the Ronks Rewards menu to receive unique items. At the time of this writing, Ronks Rewards include the following prizes, which can be acquired in a battle pass-style rewards ladder:

Title: Lord of the Ronks: 10 Ronks

10 Ronks XP Boost (5 hours): 25 Ronks

25 Ronks 2x Legendary Magnet: 50 Ronks

50 Ronks Ronk Backpack: 100 Ronks

100 Ronks 5x Mythical Magnet: 250 Ronks

250 Ronks Ronk Mount: 500 Ronks

500 Ronks 5x Moles: 1,000 Ronks

This rewards ladder resets every week, adding new items to the prize pool.

List of all Ronks

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Here is a list of all Ronks that can currently be acquired in the game:

Amazed Ronk

Ancient Ronk

Anxious Ronk

Benson Ronk

Cooked Ronk

Cooper Ronk

Cyclops Ronk

Devious Ronk

Elf Ronk

Elfa Ronk

Evil Ronk

Goblin Ronk

Happy Ronk

Hobo Ronk

Kitty Ronk

Man Ronk

Medusa Ronk

Philosopher Ronk

Satisfied Ronk

Sobbing Ronk

Starry Ronk

Surprised Ronk

Suspicious Ronk

Thief Ronk

Thousand Yard Stare Ronk

Woman Ronk

You can get multiple of the same Ronk, and each creature has the same value in the rewards ladder. As such, there is no real point in hunting down all of them aside from collection purposes.

FAQs

What are Ronks in Dig It?

Ronks are rocky creatures that can be collected by digging anywhere on the map and deposited in the Ronks Rewards menu for various prizes.

Is it possible to get multiple of the same Ronk in Dig It?

Yes, you can get multiple of the same Ronk without any change in their values in the Rewards menu.

Where are Ronks located in Dig It?

Ronks are included in every dig pool in the game world, which means they are available anywhere you go.

