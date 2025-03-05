Dig It Ronks guide: All Ronks, where to find them, and more

Ronks are the latest collectibles in Dig It that can be found in dig sites across the game world. These rocky beasts can be collected to earn unique rewards as a part of the dedicated prizes menu, giving you an incentive to actively seek them out. The game has over 25 different types of Ronks to collect, and the more of them you acquire, the better rewards you receive.
Let’s go over all the details surrounding Ronks in Dig It, including their locations and types, as well as how to get them.
Everything you need to know about Ronks in Dig It
Overview and where to find them
Ronks are small rocky creatures that can sometimes be spotted in the overworld. They can spawn anywhere in the world and are not bound to specific locations. Of course, this means that you have a chance to collect all of them in Nookville if you are persistent enough.
These beasts can be dug up using any shovel, as their ease of acquisition is equivalent to that of common vendor trash. When you dig them up, the color of the bar turns a similar grey to the most common rubble found in the game world. As such, you may be surprised when you acquire a Ronk instead of an empty bottle.
Once collected, the creatures can be deposited in the Ronks Rewards menu to receive unique items. At the time of this writing, Ronks Rewards include the following prizes, which can be acquired in a battle pass-style rewards ladder:
- Title: Lord of the Ronks: 10 Ronks
- XP Boost (5 hours): 25 Ronks
- 2x Legendary Magnet: 50 Ronks
- Ronk Backpack: 100 Ronks
- 5x Mythical Magnet: 250 Ronks
- Ronk Mount: 500 Ronks
- 5x Moles: 1,000 Ronks
This rewards ladder resets every week, adding new items to the prize pool.
List of all Ronks
Here is a list of all Ronks that can currently be acquired in the game:
- Amazed Ronk
- Ancient Ronk
- Anxious Ronk
- Benson Ronk
- Cooked Ronk
- Cooper Ronk
- Cyclops Ronk
- Devious Ronk
- Elf Ronk
- Elfa Ronk
- Evil Ronk
- Goblin Ronk
- Happy Ronk
- Hobo Ronk
- Kitty Ronk
- Man Ronk
- Medusa Ronk
- Philosopher Ronk
- Satisfied Ronk
- Sobbing Ronk
- Starry Ronk
- Surprised Ronk
- Suspicious Ronk
- Thief Ronk
- Thousand Yard Stare Ronk
- Woman Ronk
You can get multiple of the same Ronk, and each creature has the same value in the rewards ladder. As such, there is no real point in hunting down all of them aside from collection purposes.
FAQs
What are Ronks in Dig It?
Ronks are rocky creatures that can be collected by digging anywhere on the map and deposited in the Ronks Rewards menu for various prizes.
Is it possible to get multiple of the same Ronk in Dig It?
Yes, you can get multiple of the same Ronk without any change in their values in the Rewards menu.
Where are Ronks located in Dig It?
Ronks are included in every dig pool in the game world, which means they are available anywhere you go.
