Dig It Shovel tier list: New Tropica Island Shovels (February 2025)

Dig It's latest update has brought in a new wave of players excited to explore the various islands in the title. However, to do so, you must obtain shovels and dig your way around looking for treasure and other valuable items. Having a good shovel will always come in handy, and so will the information about them.
This article will offer a tier list for the shovels in Dig It to help you pick the best ones out of the lot.
The tier list of the shovels in Dig It
The tier list is divided into S, A, B, C, and D tiers. All the shovels that fall under the S and A tiers are the best that Dig It offers, while the quality and usefulness decrease with each tier.
The Rookie can be in either the C or D tier, but it is still a bad shovel to use in most instances. So, if you have it, we recommend ditching it as soon as you can for something better.
Stats of each Shovel in Dig It
While the tier list places each shovel in different ranks, it is better to know the stats to choose for yourself. Here is the complete list of stats for each shovel:
Ioniser
- Strength - 50
- Stamina Loss - 7%
- Loot Luck - 40%
- Precision - 45%
- Control - 55%
- Stability - 50%
- Max Weight - 20,000 kg
Meteor
- Strength - 75
- Stamina Loss - 12%
- Loot Luck - 50%
- Precision - 50%
- Control - 60%
- Stability - 55%
- Max Weight - 50,000 kg
Solar Shovel
- Strength - 80
- Stamina Loss - 10%
- Loot Luck - 45%
- Precision - 75%
- Control - 75%
- Stability - 75%
- Max Weight - 50,000kg
Fortune Shovel
- Strength - 30
- Stamina Loss - 10%
- Loot Luck - 25%
- Precision - 45%
- Control - 45%
- Stability - 45%
- Max Weight - 50,000 kg
Emperor's
- Strength - 30
- Stamina Loss - 5%
- Loot Luck - 35%
- Control - 35%
- Stability - 45%
- Precision - 35%
- Max Weight - 7500 kg
Blowtorch
- Strength - 28
- Stamina Loss - 10%
- Loot Luck - 30%
- Precision - 25%
- Control - 35%
- Stability - 25%
- Max Weight - 5,000 kg
Lunar
- Strength - 40
- Stamina Loss - 11%
- Loot Luck - 30%
- Control - 40%
- Stability - 40%
- Precision - 40%
- Max Weight - 10,000 kg
Frosted
- Strength - 28
- Stamina Loss - 10%
- Loot Luck - 30%
- Control - 20%
- Stability - 35%
- Precision - 35%
- Max Weight - 5,000 kg
Venom
- Strength - 50
- Stamina Loss - 10%
- Loot Luck - 35%
- Control - 45%
- Stability - 30%
- Max Weight - 7,500kg
Glass
- Strength - 35
- Stamina Loss - 9%
- Loot Luck - 40%
- Precision - 25%
- Control - 30%
- Stability - 35%
- Max Weight - 5,000 kg
Festive
- Strength - 17
- Stamina Loss - 9%
- Loot Luck - 25%
- Precision - 30%
- Control - 30%
- Stability - 30%
- Max Weight - 10,000 kg
Snow
- Strength - 20
- Stamina Loss - 6%
- Loot Luck - 15%
- Precision - 30%
- Control - 30%
- Stability - 30%
- Max Weight - 3,000 kg
Magnet
- Strength - 20
- Stamina Loss - 10%
- Loot Luck - 30%
- Precision - 10%
- Control - 10%
- Stability - 10%
- Max Weight - 100 kg
Seer
- Strength - 35
- Stamina Loss - 7%
- Loot Luck - 25%
- Control - 35%
- Stability - 40%
- Precision - 40%
- Max Weight - 5,000 kg
Dynamite
- Strength - 60
- Stamina Loss - 18%
- Loot Luck - 35%
- Precision - 30%
- Control - 60%
- Stability - 30%
- Max Weight - 1,000kg
Fossil
- Strength - 35
- Stamina Loss - 8%
- Loot Luck - 25%
- Precision - 30%
- Control - 35%
- Stability - 30%
- Max Weight - 2,000 kg
Biodegradable
- Strength - 18
- Stamina Loss - 10%
- Loot Luck - 15%
- Precision - 15%
- Control - 17%
- Stability - -5%
- Max Weight - 2,500 kg
Pirate
- Strength - 40
- Stamina Loss - 5%
- Loot Luck - 25%
- Precision - 25%
- Control - 25%
- Stability - 20%
- Max Weight - 1,000 kg
Industrial
- Strength - 40
- Stamina Loss - 6%
- Loot Luck - 30%
- Precision - 45%
- Control - 20%
- Stability - 45%
- Max Weight - 10,000 kg
Toy
- Strength - 30
- Stamina Loss - 8%
- Loot Luck - 30%
- Precision - 8%
- Control - 30%
- Stability - -10%
- Max Weight - 500 kg
Superior
- Strength - 35
- Stamina Loss - 5%
- Loot Luck - 20%
- Precision - 20%
- Control - 20%
- Stability - 17%
- Max Weight - 1,500 kg
Trusty
- Strength - 20
- Stamina Loss - 5%
- Loot Luck - 10%
- Precision - 10%
- Control - 10%
- Stability - 10%
- Max Weight - 100 kg
Rookie
- Strength - 20
- Stamina Loss - 5%
- Loot Luck - 5%
- Control - 5%
- Stability - 5%
- Precision - 5%
- Max Weight - 30kg
Basic Shovel
- Strength - 10
- Stamina Loss - 2%
- Loot Luck - -200%
- Precision - 0%
- Control - 0%
- Stability - 0%
- Max Weight - 10kg
FAQs about Dig It
How much strength does Solar Shovel offer in Dig It?
Solar Shovel has 80 strength.
What is the weight limit of Fortune Shovel in Dig It?
Fortune Shovel has a 50,000 Kg weight limit.
How much precision does the Ioniser Shovel have in Dig It?
This shovel has 45% Precision.
