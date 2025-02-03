  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Dig It Shovel tier list: New Tropica Island Shovels (February 2025)

Dig It Shovel tier list: New Tropica Island Shovels (February 2025)

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Feb 03, 2025 02:41 GMT
Dig It
This article will offer a tier list of the shovels in Dig It (Image via Roblox)

Dig It's latest update has brought in a new wave of players excited to explore the various islands in the title. However, to do so, you must obtain shovels and dig your way around looking for treasure and other valuable items. Having a good shovel will always come in handy, and so will the information about them.

This article will offer a tier list for the shovels in Dig It to help you pick the best ones out of the lot.

The tier list of the shovels in Dig It

The game has a variety of shovels (Image via Roblox)
The game has a variety of shovels (Image via Roblox)

The tier list is divided into S, A, B, C, and D tiers. All the shovels that fall under the S and A tiers are the best that Dig It offers, while the quality and usefulness decrease with each tier.

also-read-trending Trending

Tiers

Shovel

S

Ioniser, Meteor, Solar Shovel, Fortune Shovel

A

Emperor’s, Blowtorch, Lunar, Frosted, Venom

B

Glass, Festive, Snow, Magnet, Seer, Dynamite

C

Fossil, Biodegradable, Pirate, Industrial, Toy, Superior, Trusty

D

Rookie, Basic Shovel

The Rookie can be in either the C or D tier, but it is still a bad shovel to use in most instances. So, if you have it, we recommend ditching it as soon as you can for something better.

Also check: Dig It Valentines Island location guide

Stats of each Shovel in Dig It

You get basic shovels at lower levels (Image via Roblox)
You get basic shovels at lower levels (Image via Roblox)

While the tier list places each shovel in different ranks, it is better to know the stats to choose for yourself. Here is the complete list of stats for each shovel:

Ioniser

  • Strength - 50
  • Stamina Loss - 7%
  • Loot Luck - 40%
  • Precision - 45%
  • Control - 55%
  • Stability - 50%
  • Max Weight - 20,000 kg

Meteor

  • Strength - 75
  • Stamina Loss - 12%
  • Loot Luck - 50%
  • Precision - 50%
  • Control - 60%
  • Stability - 55%
  • Max Weight - 50,000 kg

Solar Shovel

  • Strength - 80
  • Stamina Loss - 10%
  • Loot Luck - 45%
  • Precision - 75%
  • Control - 75%
  • Stability - 75%
  • Max Weight - 50,000kg

Fortune Shovel

  • Strength - 30
  • Stamina Loss - 10%
  • Loot Luck - 25%
  • Precision - 45%
  • Control - 45%
  • Stability - 45%
  • Max Weight - 50,000 kg

Emperor's

  • Strength - 30
  • Stamina Loss - 5%
  • Loot Luck - 35%
  • Control - 35%
  • Stability - 45%
  • Precision - 35%
  • Max Weight - 7500 kg

Blowtorch

  • Strength - 28
  • Stamina Loss - 10%
  • Loot Luck - 30%
  • Precision - 25%
  • Control - 35%
  • Stability - 25%
  • Max Weight - 5,000 kg

Lunar

  • Strength - 40
  • Stamina Loss - 11%
  • Loot Luck - 30%
  • Control - 40%
  • Stability - 40%
  • Precision - 40%
  • Max Weight - 10,000 kg

Frosted

  • Strength - 28
  • Stamina Loss - 10%
  • Loot Luck - 30%
  • Control - 20%
  • Stability - 35%
  • Precision - 35%
  • Max Weight - 5,000 kg

Venom

  • Strength - 50
  • Stamina Loss - 10%
  • Loot Luck - 35%
  • Control - 45%
  • Stability - 30%
  • Max Weight - 7,500kg

Glass

  • Strength - 35
  • Stamina Loss - 9%
  • Loot Luck - 40%
  • Precision - 25%
  • Control - 30%
  • Stability - 35%
  • Max Weight - 5,000 kg

Festive

  • Strength - 17
  • Stamina Loss - 9%
  • Loot Luck - 25%
  • Precision - 30%
  • Control - 30%
  • Stability - 30%
  • Max Weight - 10,000 kg

Snow

  • Strength - 20
  • Stamina Loss - 6%
  • Loot Luck - 15%
  • Precision - 30%
  • Control - 30%
  • Stability - 30%
  • Max Weight - 3,000 kg

Magnet

  • Strength - 20
  • Stamina Loss - 10%
  • Loot Luck - 30%
  • Precision - 10%
  • Control - 10%
  • Stability - 10%
  • Max Weight - 100 kg

Seer

  • Strength - 35
  • Stamina Loss - 7%
  • Loot Luck - 25%
  • Control - 35%
  • Stability - 40%
  • Precision - 40%
  • Max Weight - 5,000 kg

Dynamite

  • Strength - 60
  • Stamina Loss - 18%
  • Loot Luck - 35%
  • Precision - 30%
  • Control - 60%
  • Stability - 30%
  • Max Weight - 1,000kg

Fossil

  • Strength - 35
  • Stamina Loss - 8%
  • Loot Luck - 25%
  • Precision - 30%
  • Control - 35%
  • Stability - 30%
  • Max Weight - 2,000 kg

Biodegradable

  • Strength - 18
  • Stamina Loss - 10%
  • Loot Luck - 15%
  • Precision - 15%
  • Control - 17%
  • Stability - -5%
  • Max Weight - 2,500 kg

Pirate

  • Strength - 40
  • Stamina Loss - 5%
  • Loot Luck - 25%
  • Precision - 25%
  • Control - 25%
  • Stability - 20%
  • Max Weight - 1,000 kg

Industrial

  • Strength - 40
  • Stamina Loss - 6%
  • Loot Luck - 30%
  • Precision - 45%
  • Control - 20%
  • Stability - 45%
  • Max Weight - 10,000 kg

Toy

  • Strength - 30
  • Stamina Loss - 8%
  • Loot Luck - 30%
  • Precision - 8%
  • Control - 30%
  • Stability - -10%
  • Max Weight - 500 kg

Superior

  • Strength - 35
  • Stamina Loss - 5%
  • Loot Luck - 20%
  • Precision - 20%
  • Control - 20%
  • Stability - 17%
  • Max Weight - 1,500 kg

Trusty

  • Strength - 20
  • Stamina Loss - 5%
  • Loot Luck - 10%
  • Precision - 10%
  • Control - 10%
  • Stability - 10%
  • Max Weight - 100 kg

Rookie

  • Strength - 20
  • Stamina Loss - 5%
  • Loot Luck - 5%
  • Control - 5%
  • Stability - 5%
  • Precision - 5%
  • Max Weight - 30kg

Basic Shovel

  • Strength - 10
  • Stamina Loss - 2%
  • Loot Luck - -200%
  • Precision - 0%
  • Control - 0%
  • Stability - 0%
  • Max Weight - 10kg

Also check: Dig It Codes

FAQs about Dig It

How much strength does Solar Shovel offer in Dig It?

Solar Shovel has 80 strength.

What is the weight limit of Fortune Shovel in Dig It?

Fortune Shovel has a 50,000 Kg weight limit.

How much precision does the Ioniser Shovel have in Dig It?

This shovel has 45% Precision.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी