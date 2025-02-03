Dig It Shovel tier list: New Tropica Island Shovels (February 2025)

Dig It's latest update has brought in a new wave of players excited to explore the various islands in the title. However, to do so, you must obtain shovels and dig your way around looking for treasure and other valuable items. Having a good shovel will always come in handy, and so will the information about them.

This article will offer a tier list for the shovels in Dig It to help you pick the best ones out of the lot.

The tier list of the shovels in Dig It

The game has a variety of shovels (Image via Roblox)

The tier list is divided into S, A, B, C, and D tiers. All the shovels that fall under the S and A tiers are the best that Dig It offers, while the quality and usefulness decrease with each tier.

Trending

Tiers Shovel S Ioniser, Meteor, Solar Shovel, Fortune Shovel A Emperor’s, Blowtorch, Lunar, Frosted, Venom B Glass, Festive, Snow, Magnet, Seer, Dynamite C Fossil, Biodegradable, Pirate, Industrial, Toy, Superior, Trusty D Rookie, Basic Shovel

The Rookie can be in either the C or D tier, but it is still a bad shovel to use in most instances. So, if you have it, we recommend ditching it as soon as you can for something better.

Also check: Dig It Valentines Island location guide

Stats of each Shovel in Dig It

You get basic shovels at lower levels (Image via Roblox)

While the tier list places each shovel in different ranks, it is better to know the stats to choose for yourself. Here is the complete list of stats for each shovel:

Ioniser

Strength - 50

50 Stamina Loss - 7%

7% Loot Luck - 40%

40% Precision - 45%

45% Control - 55%

55% Stability - 50%

50% Max Weight - 20,000 kg

Meteor

Strength - 75

75 Stamina Loss - 12%

12% Loot Luck - 50%

50% Precision - 50%

50% Control - 60%

60% Stability - 55%

55% Max Weight - 50,000 kg

Solar Shovel

Strength - 80

80 Stamina Loss - 10%

10% Loot Luck - 45%

45% Precision - 75%

75% Control - 75%

75% Stability - 75%

75% Max Weight - 50,000kg

Fortune Shovel

Strength - 30

30 Stamina Loss - 10%

10% Loot Luck - 25%

25% Precision - 45%

45% Control - 45%

45% Stability - 45%

45% Max Weight - 50,000 kg

Emperor's

Strength - 30

30 Stamina Loss - 5%

5% Loot Luck - 35%

35% Control - 35%

35% Stability - 45%

45% Precision - 35%

35% Max Weight - 7500 kg

Blowtorch

Strength - 28

28 Stamina Loss - 10%

10% Loot Luck - 30%

30% Precision - 25%

25% Control - 35%

35% Stability - 25%

25% Max Weight - 5,000 kg

Lunar

Strength - 40

40 Stamina Loss - 11%

11% Loot Luck - 30%

30% Control - 40%

40% Stability - 40%

40% Precision - 40%

40% Max Weight - 10,000 kg

Frosted

Strength - 28

28 Stamina Loss - 10%

10% Loot Luck - 30%

30% Control - 20%

20% Stability - 35%

35% Precision - 35%

35% Max Weight - 5,000 kg

Venom

Strength - 50

50 Stamina Loss - 10%

10% Loot Luck - 35%

35% Control - 45%

45% Stability - 30%

30% Max Weight - 7,500kg

Glass

Strength - 35

35 Stamina Loss - 9%

9% Loot Luck - 40%

40% Precision - 25%

25% Control - 30%

30% Stability - 35%

35% Max Weight - 5,000 kg

Festive

Strength - 17

17 Stamina Loss - 9%

9% Loot Luck - 25%

25% Precision - 30%

30% Control - 30%

30% Stability - 30%

30% Max Weight - 10,000 kg

Snow

Strength - 20

20 Stamina Loss - 6%

6% Loot Luck - 15%

15% Precision - 30%

30% Control - 30%

30% Stability - 30%

30% Max Weight - 3,000 kg

Magnet

Strength - 20

20 Stamina Loss - 10%

10% Loot Luck - 30%

30% Precision - 10%

10% Control - 10%

10% Stability - 10%

10% Max Weight - 100 kg

Seer

Strength - 35

35 Stamina Loss - 7%

7% Loot Luck - 25%

25% Control - 35%

35% Stability - 40%

40% Precision - 40%

40% Max Weight - 5,000 kg

Dynamite

Strength - 60

60 Stamina Loss - 18%

18% Loot Luck - 35%

35% Precision - 30%

30% Control - 60%

60% Stability - 30%

30% Max Weight - 1,000kg

Fossil

Strength - 35

35 Stamina Loss - 8%

8% Loot Luck - 25%

25% Precision - 30%

30% Control - 35%

35% Stability - 30%

30% Max Weight - 2,000 kg

Biodegradable

Strength - 18

18 Stamina Loss - 10%

10% Loot Luck - 15%

15% Precision - 15%

15% Control - 17%

17% Stability - -5%

-5% Max Weight - 2,500 kg

Pirate

Strength - 40

40 Stamina Loss - 5%

5% Loot Luck - 25%

25% Precision - 25%

25% Control - 25%

25% Stability - 20%

20% Max Weight - 1,000 kg

Industrial

Strength - 40

40 Stamina Loss - 6%

6% Loot Luck - 30%

30% Precision - 45%

45% Control - 20%

20% Stability - 45%

45% Max Weight - 10,000 kg

Toy

Strength - 30

30 Stamina Loss - 8%

8% Loot Luck - 30%

30% Precision - 8%

8% Control - 30%

30% Stability - -10%

-10% Max Weight - 500 kg

Superior

Strength - 35

35 Stamina Loss - 5%

5% Loot Luck - 20%

20% Precision - 20%

20% Control - 20%

20% Stability - 17%

17% Max Weight - 1,500 kg

Trusty

Strength - 20

20 Stamina Loss - 5%

5% Loot Luck - 10%

10% Precision - 10%

10% Control - 10%

10% Stability - 10%

10% Max Weight - 100 kg

Rookie

Strength - 20

20 Stamina Loss - 5%

5% Loot Luck - 5%

5% Control - 5%

5% Stability - 5%

5% Precision - 5%

5% Max Weight - 30kg

Basic Shovel

Strength - 10

10 Stamina Loss - 2%

2% Loot Luck - -200%

-200% Precision - 0%

0% Control - 0%

0% Stability - 0%

0% Max Weight - 10kg

Also check: Dig It Codes

FAQs about Dig It

How much strength does Solar Shovel offer in Dig It?

Solar Shovel has 80 strength.

What is the weight limit of Fortune Shovel in Dig It?

Fortune Shovel has a 50,000 Kg weight limit.

How much precision does the Ioniser Shovel have in Dig It?

This shovel has 45% Precision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024