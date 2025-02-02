Dig It has added a new location to the game called Valentines Island, which offers new bounties and items. However, this is not a permanent location, so the Limited Time Event Valentine's Island will disappear with all of its loot once the timer is up. Thus, you only have a limited time to get everything.

Hence, this article offers a brief guide to help you locate and reach Valentines Island and provides a list of items you can find there.

A brief guide to Valentines Island in Dig It

The Valentines Island is all pink (Image via Roblox)

Finding Valentines Island is relatively easy since it is visible from the first spawn island — this big island stands out because of the Eiffel Tower and various other structures. To be more precise, it is between Nookville and Badlands POI. You must use a boat to reach the island, but it can only be summoned if you're at least level 5.

Trending

This means new players must play the game and grind to reach the minimum level to summon a boat. If not, you can also bunny hop on the ocean to try and reach the island. You must obtain certain items to complete the event, so there is no way to avoid grinding.

The Valentines Island event requires you to collect 23 items scattered across the place, which you must pull using specific magnets.

Also check: Dig It codes

List of all the items you can collect during the Valentines Island event

You will find a variety of things on the island (Image via Roblox)

As stated, there are 23 items that you can collect on Valentines Island during the event. However, you must use different types of magnets for different items, making it quite challenging. We have yet to uncover some of the requirements for the items so the list is incomplete.

However, there is still enough data to help you on your journey.

Name Rarity Magnet Heart Ordinary Regular Magnet Butterfly Ordinary Fossil Magnet Croissant Ordinary Radiant Magnet Love Letter Ordinary Fossil Magnet Lipstick Ordinary Fossil Magnet Rose Ordinary Fossil Magnet Cupid Bow Rare Regular Magnet Beret Rare Fossil Magnet Moustache Rare [unknown] Chocolate Rare Regular Magnet Smiling Heart Rare Urban Magnet Pink Blob Rare [unkown] Heart Cake Epic Fossil Magnet Suitcase Epic [unkown] Dinner Table Epic [unkown] Lady Bug Epic [unkown] Plushie Legendary [unkown] Cupid Hobo Legendary [unkown] Gift of Hearts Legendary [unkown] Gift of Enchants Legendary [unkown] Holy Scooter Legendary [unkown] Gift of Skies Mythical Mythical Magnet Eiffel Tower Mythical Mythical Magnet

We will try to fill up the missing pieces and help you pick the correct magnets to collect the relevant items before the Valentine's Island event ends. In the meantime, you can experiment with different magnets on your own and check if one of them works out.

Also check: Fisch Orcas Migration Hunt Event guide

FAQs about Dig It

Is Valentines Island a permanent location in Dig It?

No, Valentines Island is a limited-time event location.

How many items can you find on Valentines Island in Dig It?

Currently, you can find and collect 23 items from the island.

Which magnet can pull the Eiffel Tower in Dig It?

You must use the Mythical Magnet to pull the Eiffel Tower.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024