  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Where is Valentines Island located in Dig It?

Where is Valentines Island located in Dig It?

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Feb 02, 2025 20:55 GMT
Dig It
This article will help you reach Valentines Island in Dig It (Image via Roblox)

Dig It has added a new location to the game called Valentines Island, which offers new bounties and items. However, this is not a permanent location, so the Limited Time Event Valentine's Island will disappear with all of its loot once the timer is up. Thus, you only have a limited time to get everything.

Hence, this article offers a brief guide to help you locate and reach Valentines Island and provides a list of items you can find there.

A brief guide to Valentines Island in Dig It

The Valentines Island is all pink (Image via Roblox)
The Valentines Island is all pink (Image via Roblox)

Finding Valentines Island is relatively easy since it is visible from the first spawn island — this big island stands out because of the Eiffel Tower and various other structures. To be more precise, it is between Nookville and Badlands POI. You must use a boat to reach the island, but it can only be summoned if you're at least level 5.

also-read-trending Trending

This means new players must play the game and grind to reach the minimum level to summon a boat. If not, you can also bunny hop on the ocean to try and reach the island. You must obtain certain items to complete the event, so there is no way to avoid grinding.

The Valentines Island event requires you to collect 23 items scattered across the place, which you must pull using specific magnets.

Also check: Dig It codes

List of all the items you can collect during the Valentines Island event

You will find a variety of things on the island (Image via Roblox)
You will find a variety of things on the island (Image via Roblox)

As stated, there are 23 items that you can collect on Valentines Island during the event. However, you must use different types of magnets for different items, making it quite challenging. We have yet to uncover some of the requirements for the items so the list is incomplete.

However, there is still enough data to help you on your journey.

NameRarityMagnet
HeartOrdinaryRegular Magnet
ButterflyOrdinaryFossil Magnet
CroissantOrdinaryRadiant Magnet
Love LetterOrdinaryFossil Magnet
LipstickOrdinaryFossil Magnet
RoseOrdinaryFossil Magnet
Cupid BowRareRegular Magnet
BeretRareFossil Magnet
MoustacheRare[unknown]
ChocolateRareRegular Magnet
Smiling HeartRareUrban Magnet
Pink BlobRare[unkown]
Heart CakeEpicFossil Magnet
SuitcaseEpic[unkown]
Dinner TableEpic[unkown]
Lady BugEpic[unkown]
PlushieLegendary[unkown]
Cupid HoboLegendary[unkown]
Gift of HeartsLegendary[unkown]
Gift of EnchantsLegendary[unkown]
Holy ScooterLegendary[unkown]
Gift of SkiesMythicalMythical Magnet
Eiffel TowerMythicalMythical Magnet

We will try to fill up the missing pieces and help you pick the correct magnets to collect the relevant items before the Valentine's Island event ends. In the meantime, you can experiment with different magnets on your own and check if one of them works out.

Also check: Fisch Orcas Migration Hunt Event guide

FAQs about Dig It

Is Valentines Island a permanent location in Dig It?

No, Valentines Island is a limited-time event location.

How many items can you find on Valentines Island in Dig It?

Currently, you can find and collect 23 items from the island.

Which magnet can pull the Eiffel Tower in Dig It?

You must use the Mythical Magnet to pull the Eiffel Tower.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी