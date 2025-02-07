Dig It Valentine's Island guide: All items and gifts

Valentine's Island in Dig It is a new landmark where players can unearth exclusive items. This location also hides three limited-time gifts — Gift of Enchants, Gift of Hearts, and Gift of Skies. These rewards will vanish from the game once the island disappears, so you only have a handful of days to collect the items and gifts.

This guide explains everything about Valentine's Island, along with a list of all the items and gifts that it offers.

How to reach Valentine's Island in Dig It

The Valentine's Island (Image via Roblox)

Reaching Valentine's Island in this Roblox title is not a big deal. This location is visible from Nookville (spawn island), so you can follow the trail easily. However, you will need a boat to get there, so purchase one from the Boat Dealer NPC. Keep in mind that you must be at level 5 to unlock the most basic boat.

In case you don't have the necessary amount of Doolars to purchase a boat, you can redeem the active codes, as some of these codes reward you with free Doolars.

All items in Valentine's Island in Dig It (100% Collection)

The Valentine's collection (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are a total of 23 items that can be dug up from the ground on Valentine's Island. To get them, you will need the best shovel and an appropriate Magnet to increase your chances. Each item is tied to a specific rarity, so obtaining the rarest one will take some effort.

For your reference, we have mentioned the entire Valentine's Island collection below.

Ordinary items

Heart: Regular Magnet

Butterfly: Fossil Magnet

Croissant: Radiant Magnet

Love Letter: Fossil Magnet

Lipstick: Fossil Magnet

Rose: Fossil Magnet

Rare items

Cupid Bow: Regular Magnet

Beret: Fossil Magnet

Moustache: [unknown]

Chocolate: Regular Magnet

Smiling Heart: Urban Magnet

Pink Blob: [unknown]

Epic items

Heart Cake: Fossil Magnet

Suitcase: [unknown]

Dinner Table: [unknown]

Lady Bug: [unknown]

Legendary items

Plushie: [unknown]

Cupid Hobo: [unknown]

Gift of Hearts: [unknown]

Gift of Enchants: [unknown]

Holy Scooter: [unknown]

Mythical items

Gift of Skies: Mythical Magnet

Eiffel Tower: Mythical Magnet

Note: We’ll update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

All Valentine's Island gifts in Dig It

The Gift of Enchants, the Gift of Hearts, and the Gift of Skies are the three gifts that can be unearthed on Valentine's Island. Upon opening them, you can get a particular gift that can't be obtained elsewhere. If you're unable to find these gifts while digging, you can purchase them from the in-game shop for the following prices.

Gift of Enchants : Purchase it for 149 Robux.

: Purchase it for 149 Robux. Gift of Hearts : Purchase it for 499 Robux.

: Purchase it for 499 Robux. Gift of Skies: Purchase it for 699 Robux.

Remember, there's a specific date on which the above gifts can be opened. For example, the Gift of Enchants can be opened on February 2, 2025, or later. Similarly, the Gift of Hearts and the Gifts of Skies can be opened on February 5 and February 8, 2025, respectively. Here's what the said gifts contain.

Gift of Enchants : Mole (Legendary)

: Mole (Legendary) Gift of Hearts : Heart Shovel

: Heart Shovel Gift of Skies: Air Balloon

Since Valentine's Island will last until February 16, 2025, make sure to collect all the items and gifts.

FAQs

How many items are there on Valentine's Island in Dig It

There are 23 items that you can dig up on Valentine's Island.

How to get the Heart Shovel in Valentine's Island in Dig It

You can get the Heart Shovel by opening the Gift of Hearts.

What does the Gift of Skies contain in Dig It?

The Gift of Skies contains an Air Balloon that can be used to travel around the map.

