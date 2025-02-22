Dig It Volkayno boss fight guide

Dig It's latest update has added a lot of content, including a new island and a boss fight. The Magmatar boss available on Volkayno Island can be slightly tricky to fight since it throws a couple of confusing moves and the fight arena doesn't help you at all. However, it is crucial to defeat this boss if you wish to obtain good loot and proceed to the next level.

Hence, this article will not only tell you how to come across the Magmatar boss fight but also how to easily defeat him. So, stick around till the end.

A brief guide to defeating Magmatar on Volkayno Island in Dig It

The boss spawns every 20 minutes (Image via Roblox)

To find the Magmatar boss, you must first travel to Volkayno Island. You can simply bunny hop all the way there or spawn a bot once you hit level 5 and use it to reach the new location. Once there, you must head inside the mountain and check out the central part of the first layer.

If the boss hasn't spawned, wait for some time and dig around. It spawns every 20 minutes and is available for the challenge. Note that you will need to jump into the hole in the middle to reach the main boss arena. Once there, you will see the large blob-like boss made out of magma ready to burn and smash you.

Before you jump into battle, it is best to know about the boss' moveset. Magmatar has two main moves that you should watch out for:

Magma Arms - This is Magmatar's main attack. It spawns orange circles on the ground, and then, tentacles appear out of them to attack you. Note that these tentacles also slam down and do AoE damage. You will also get bounced off if you're too near. Get caught at the wrong time and area, and the boss will slam you out of the arena and into the magma. This will immediately kill you.

Body Ripples - Along with the tentacles, the boss also sends out waves of heat from its body. Fortunately, these waves are slow and you can simply avoid them by jumping over them. However, make sure to time it right or you will get caught in it.

How to deal damage to Magmatar

The boss spawns on the Volkayno Island (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know all the ways Magmatar can kill you, it is time to start dealing damage to the boss. To deal with him, all you need to do is wait for him to spawn and slam its tentacles. Once this happens, the tentacles will stick to the ground for some time. This is your window to start digging it.

All you have to do is go near it and use your shovel to dig the tentacle. It is better to have a good shovel since the tentacle doesn't stay forever and you will receive damage if you're near it when it slams down. Note that the boss also has a huge health bar. Thus, working alongside other players is the best strategy.

Also, you must stay patient since the process will take some time. Wait for Magmatar to spawn and slam its tentacle, and then rush in to dig it. Eventually, the boss will die and go back into the lava. This will shoot some rocks on the platform that you can then dig to get rewards.

FAQs about Dig It

How often does the Volkayno boss spawn in Dig It?

The boss spawns every 20 minutes.

How to damage Magmatar in Dig It.

You need to dig the tentacle when it sticks to the ground to damage the boss.

Where is the Magmatar boss in Dig It?

The boss is on Volkayno Island.

