Dig It Volkayno Update patch notes

Dig It released a new patch called the Volkayno Update on February 15, 2025, introducing the special boss fight Magatar. The update adds a new exploration area, new Shovels, Mounts, and various quality-of-life improvements and adjustments. Not only does the patch expand the playability of the experience with new content, but it also enhances the overall gameplay as well.

This article looks at the official patch notes for the Volkayno Update in Dig It.

Official patch notes for Dig It Volkayno Update

Approaching Volkayno Island (Image via Roblox)

Volkayno Eruption!

The legendary Volkayno has erupted, uncovering its fiery depths and 51 hidden treasures waiting to be discovered! Explore the three secret chambers, each offering unique experiences — whether through intense minigames, epic battles, or mysterious exploration, every chamber is packed with adventure. Are you ready to face the challenges and claim Volkayno’s riches?

Boss Fight: Magmatar

At the heart of Volkayno stands Magmatar, the powerful guardian of its treasures. With devastating fists and a dangerous special ability, Magmatar is a challenge only the strongest groups can overcome. Recruit everyone, prepare for battle, and prove your worth to earn rewards and eternal glory.

New Shovels: Magma, Imp, and Ancient

Volkayno hides three powerful new shovels for those brave enough to claim them:

Magma Shovel: Forged from Volkayno’s fiery core, burning with power.

Forged from Volkayno’s fiery core, burning with power. Imp Shovel: Small but packed with devilish strength, built for digging.

Small but packed with devilish strength, built for digging. Ancient Shovel: A relic of the past.

Unlocking these shovels won’t be easy — you’ll need to conquer Volkayno’s toughest trials and tribulations to make them yours.

New Mounts: Isopod, Magic Carpet, Molten Scorpion, and Magmatar’s Hand

Four brand-new mounts have been discovered within Volkayno:

Isopod: A durable and ancient creature, perfect for adventurers seeking extra protection.

A durable and ancient creature, perfect for adventurers seeking extra protection. Magic Carpet: Soar above the volcanic terrain with this mystical, floating mount.

Soar above the volcanic terrain with this mystical, floating mount. Molten Scorpion: A fierce and fiery companion, ready to take on any battle.

A fierce and fiery companion, ready to take on any battle. Magmatar’s Hand: A massive, molten hand that is from the slain Magmatar.

Console support

Console players, the gates are now open! Console Support is officially live, welcoming new adventurers to explore Volkayno’s secrets. Whether you’re challenging Magmatar or digging for hidden treasures, your adventure starts now.

Other changes

The Boss area (Image via Roblox)

Added a button to open all magnet boxes.

Revamped aspects of some UI menus.

Anti-dupe systems (anti-dupe notification).

New transitions when teleporting.

Fixed modifiers not visually applying to the Scooter treasure.

Added waypoints for area-specific events when clicking on the left current active event.

Added instructions notification when clicking on the left current active event.

Readded being able to equip items by grabbing them instead of only from the hotbar.

Readded “Discovered by” label for item hover info, added cache system for loading usernames.

Readded double click pin.

Moved the tutorial guide arrow to above the player’s head to be more visible.

Added a section for magnet boxes in the inventory.

Swapped magnets and pinned position in inventory category list.

Increased the amount of treasure digs in the tutorial quest to 3.

Added quest which appears when inventory is full, player owns no backpack upgrades, and player is not currently in tutorial.

Added pinging for the loot pit item.

Fixed modifier not appearing in the item hover over name.

Fixed item hover overs not saying “You” when it’s your own item.

FAQs

When was the Volkayno Update added to Dig It?

The Volkayno Update was added to the game on February 15, 2025.

Which shovels did the Volkayno Update add to Dig It?

The Volkayno Update added three new shovels to the game: the Magma, the Imp, and the Ancient Shovels.

How to reach Volkayno island in Dig It?

Volcano Island can be found next to Nookville, accessible via any boat obtained through the Ship Dealer.

