Do you lose your Brainrots when you Rebirth in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Rebirths in Plants Vs Brainrots are a core part of the progression system, as they unlock a host of benefits that improve your overall gameplay experience. Each time you perform a Rebirth, you are required to collect the specified Brainrots and amass a certain amount of Cash. If you’ve already done so and are wondering about the resources you may lose upon performing a Rebirth, you needn’t worry. Rebirths don’t take away your hard-earned Brainrots, so you get to keep your favorite money-earning units.

Let’s go over the cost of performing Rebirths in Plants Vs Brainrots, as of the Cards Event update.

Resources lost upon performing Rebirths in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Rebirth menu (Image via Roblox)

With the advent of the Cards Event update, the requirements for performing a Rebirth have been given a complete overhaul. Currently, you will lose the following resources by undergoing a Rebirth:

Cash.

Boss levels.

Spawner upgrades.

The following elements will remain intact even after you go through a Rebirth:

Plants.

Brainrots.

Gear.

Previous Rebirth bonuses (if any).

Island expansion upgrades.

Retaining these elements keeps the progression from one Rebirth level to the next quite smooth. With the best Plant and Brainrot collection, you will be able to recover the lost resources in no time.

This guide goes over Rebirths in detail in Plants Vs Brainrots.

The benefits of undergoing Rebirths

Brainrots in action (Image via Roblox)

All Rebirth Levels share one basic benefit: improved Luck and income rate. Each Rebirth Level raises your Luck stat by 50% and increases the income rate by the same ratio. These bonuses stack with each subsequent level as well. So, if you’re aiming for the rarest Plants and Brainrots, it may be a good idea to reach the highest Rebirth level possible.

For the first four Rebirth Levels, these stat improvements are your only reward. Rebirths 5 rewards you with a Base Card Pack as well. If you’ve performed Rebirth 5 prior to the Card Event update, you will receive the Card Pack with Rebirth Level 6 instead.

Apart from that, Rebirth Levels unlock upgrades for your Bat, expands your island, and Card Packs introduced with the Card Event update. Each upgrade makes your Bat stronger, your island larger, and your Card collection more diverse. Furthermore, you will also face new bosses with each Rebirth level, giving you a chance to secure new and powerful boss units.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What is lost upon performing Rebirths in Plants Vs Brainrots?

You will lose your Cash, boss levels, and spawner upgrades by undergoing Rebirths.

Are Rebirths worth it?

Yes, Rebirths grant you permanent Luck and income rate bonuses while unlocking new items and upgrades, making them worth performing.

How do I unlock bosses in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Bosses can be unlocked by undergoing Rebirths.

