Plants Vs Brainrots Rebirth requirements and all rewards

Utilizing the Rebirth mechanic is crucial for becoming rich and getting high-rarity characters in Plants Vs Brainrots. With every Rebirth, you get increased Luck as well as Money for purchasing rarer Seeds from the shop. However, it comes at the sacrifice of all the characters in your collection and acquired boosts, so you'll need to weigh the pros and cons of the mechanic before using it.

This guide tells you how to Rebirth in Plants Vs Brainrots and explains its various levels and requirements.

How to Rebirth in Plants Vs Brainrots

Press the Rebirth button on the left side (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to perform a Rebirth in Plants Vs Brainrots:

Launch the game and enter a public or private server.

Press the Rebirth button on the left side of the screen, above Shop.

Make a note and collect the required Brainrots and Cash for performing the Rebirth.

Once done, hit the green Rebirth button.

Although every Rebirth gives you cash and luck bonuses, among other benefits, it comes at a high cost. It resets your Money and removes all Brainrots from your base as well as your inventory. However, you get to keep any previously obtained island expansions, plants, gears, and eggs.

All Rebirth levels, their requirements, and their rewards

Bombini Gussini, one of the requirements for the first Rebirth (Image via Roblox)

By utilizing Rebirth, players reset their Money and Brainrots to receive permanent bonuses. There are currently four Rebirth levels or stages.

Here are the requirements for every Rebirth as well as their rewards:

Rebirth Required Cash Required Brainrots Rewards 1 $1,000,000 Tralalero Tralala

Bombini Gussini +50% Luck

+50% Money

Stronger Bat

Fuse Machine

Bigger Island 2 $50,000,000 Los Tralaleritos

Vacca Saturno Saturnita +50% Luck

+50% Money

Stronger Bat

Bigger Island 3 $100,000,000 Los Tralaleritos

Vacca Saturno Saturnita +50% Luck

+50% Money

Stronger Bat 4 $150,000,000 Los Tralaleritos

Vacca Saturno Saturnita +50% Luck

+50% Money

Stronger Bat

Reaching the last Rebirth stage means upgrading your bat to its maximum potential. You'll deal significantly more damage to Brainrots with every hit.

Use this guide to know about all Seeds, their cost, and their rarities in Roblox Plants Vs Brainrots.

Important tips for using Rebirth in Plants Vs Brainrots

Official cover art of the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are a few things to remember about the Rebirth mechanic:

Make the first two Rebirths as quickly as possible. They help you gain early-game momentum by expanding your island, letting you place more Brainrots in your base, and giving helpful bonuses.

Create an alternate account. Before rebirthing, store all your Brainrots in the alt account's base to prevent them from being deleted.

Keep important Brainrots like the Los Tralaleritos and Vacca Saturno Saturnita. These will help you perform multiple Rebirths in quick time.

Get Money easily for rebirthing by defeating bosses. A boss Brainrot has high health and is a bit faster than the usual characters, so put your best plants in the garden, specifically Tomatrio and Mr Carrot.

As you Rebirth, you also unlock new bosses in the game. They can be defeated to obtain Limited Brainrots that have a high base earnings rate.

Also check: Plants Vs Brainrots Fuse Machine guide

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

Is Rebirth essential for utilizing the Fuse Machine?

Yes, you'll need to perform your first Rebirth to use the Fuse Machine.

How do I get Tralalero Tralala?

A Tralalero Tralala can be acquired from the treadmill after defeating it or from the Godly Lucky Egg.

Does rebirthing remove a player's acquired Seeds?

No. Upon a Rebirth, a player's Seeds are not removed from their inventory.

