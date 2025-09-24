Plants Vs Brainrots Fuse Machine guide

In Plants Vs Brainrots, the Fuse Machine lets players create 10 different special characters. The crafting recipe for each requires you to submit specific plants and Brainrots to the machine, and get hybrids like Dragonfruitina Dolphinita and Los Mr Carrotitos. Such units have a higher earnings rate than their non-fused counterparts, so it's best to acquire all of them as soon as possible.

This comprehensive guide features all the Fuse Machine recipes for Roblox Plants Vs Brainrots.

All fusion characters and their recipes in Plants Vs Brainrots

Carnivourita Tralalerita (Image via Roblox)

Brainrots obtained from the Fuse Machine mirror the rarity of their components. For instance, both the Sunflower plant and the Brr Brr Patapim character belong to the 'Epic' category, and this rarity is applied to Brr Brr Sunflowerini.

Below are all Brainrots and their fusion recipes in Plants Vs Brainrots. Note that the developers may introduce more such characters, upon which the table will be updated accordingly.

Fused Brainrot Rarity Combination (Plant + Brainrot) Orangutini Strawberrini Rare Strawberry + Oragutini Ananassini Noobini Cactusini Rare Cactus + Noobini Bananini Svinino Pumpkinino Epic Pumpkin + Svinino Bombondino Brr Brr Sunflowerini Epic Sunflower + Brr Brr Patapim Bombardilo Watermelondrilo Mythic Watermelon + Bombardiro Crocodilo Dragonfrutina Dolphinita Legendary Dragon Fruit + Bananita Dolphinita Eggplantini Burbaloloni Legendary Eggplant + Burbaloni Lulliloli Cocotanko Giraffanto Godly Cocotank + Girafa Celeste Carnivourita Tralalerita Godly Carnivorous Plant + Tralalelo Tralala Los Mr Carrotitos Secret Mr Carrot Seed + Los Tralaleritos

The Los Mr Carrotitos is the highest-earning Brainrot that can be acquired from the Fuse Machine. In its base form, it generates $34,300 every second when placed in one of your vacant character slots.

To learn more about this experience's mechanics and features, check our beginner's guide on Plants Vs Brainrots.

How to use the Fuse Machine

The Fuse Machine (Image via Roblox)

To access the Fuse Machine, you'll need to perform your first Rebirth. This action can be completed in the game after you collect a Tralalelo Tralala and Bombini Gusini and have a minimum of $100,000,000 in your account.

Fusion is a simple process. Place the required plant and Brainrot on the plates next to the Fuse Machine. Then, to begin fusing them, approach the machine's lever and press and hold the 'E' key on your computer.

When the fusion is complete, the created Brainrot will be automatically added to your hotbar or bagpack. Remember to have some space left in your inventory to accommodate the new character, or else it will disappear.

Each plant can only fuse with a particular Brainrot. You'll be able to see which character it can merge with after placing the plant on the Fuse Machine.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What are the requirements for using the Fuse Machine?

Rebirth 1 is the only requirement for using the Fuse Machine.

How do I get Mr Carrot Seed?

Mr Carrot Seed can be bought from the Seed Shop for $50,000,000 or 699 Robux. Given that it is of Secret rarity, it has a low chance of appearing in stock.

Is it possible to fuse more than one Brainrot?

No, you can fuse a single Brainrot at a time in the Fuse Machine.

