Plants Vs Brainrots merges tower defense, character collection, and gardening simulator genres. You are tasked with growing an army of plants in your garden and defeating Brainrots of different weights and rarities. A beaten Brainrot is added to your inventory, which can be later placed in the base to generate income.

As of this writing, there are 50 Brainrots in this Roblox experience. This guide tells you about their names and rarities in Plants Vs Brainrots.

All Brainrots and their rarities in Plants Vs Brainrots

Place plants to defeat Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Brainrots are categorized into Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Godly, Secret, and Limited based on the ascending order of their rarity. The characters belonging to the Limited rarity are highly prized possessions because they are available in the game for a specific time.

Each Brainrot generates money when it is placed in an empty slot in your base. The amount of money it earns every second is determined by its rarity, weight, and Mutations. So, prioritize collecting Secret or Limited characters that weigh over 100kg and possess Mutations like Snow and Neon.

Here is the list of all Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots. It will be updated whenever new ones are released.

Brainrot Rarity Noobini Bananini Rare Fluri Flura Rare Trulimero Trulicina Rare Orangutini Ananassini Rare Pipi Kiwi Rare Lirili Larila Rare Boneca Ambalabu Rare Noobini Cactusini Rare Orangutini Strawberrini Rare Espresso Signora Rare Tim Cheese Rare Bambini Crostini Epic Trippi Troppi Epic Brr Brr Patapim Epic Cappuccuino Assasino Epic Svivino Bombondino Epic Brr Brr Sunflowerini Epic Svinino Pumpkinino Epic Orcalero Orcala Epic Bandito Bobrito Epic Ballerina Cappuccina Legendary Bananita Dolphinita Legendary Burbaloni Lulliloli Legendary Elefanto Cocofanto Legendary Gangster Footera Legendary Madung Legendary Dragonfrutina Dolphinita Legendary Eggplantini Burbaloloni Legendary Bombini Gussini Mythic Frigo Camelo Mythic Bombardilo Watermelondrilo Mythic Bombardiro Crocodilo Mythic Girafa Celeste Godly Matteo Godly Odin Din Din Dun Godly Carnivourita Tralalerita Godly Tralalelo Tralala Godly Cocotanko Giraffanto Godly Vacca Saturno Saturnita Secret Garamararam Secret Crazylone Pizalone Secret Blueberrini Octopussini Secret Pot Hotspot Secret Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus Secret Los Tralaleritos Secret Los Mr Carrotitos Secret Bredda Ratto Limited Armini Bodybuilderini Limited 67 Limited Squalo Cavallo Limited Gottolini Owl Limited

Tung Tung Sahur has been removed from the game, presumably to avoid copyright issues similar to those faced by Steal a Brainrot.

How to get all Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots

Fuse plants and characters (Image via Roblox)

Brainrots can be naturally obtained by defeating them with your plants. The ones with higher weights have more health, thereby requiring you to plant rarer Seeds in your garden to eliminate them. Cocotank, Mr Carrot, and Tomatrio are the best Seeds due to their high damage output.

Besides the usual gameplay, you can get Brainrots from special eggs, like the Secret Egg and the Meme Lucky Egg. While the Secret Egg can appear alongside the hostile Brainrots attacking your base, the Meme Lucky Egg can be bought from the Shop with Robux.

The introduction of the Fuse Machine also added several characters. By utilizing the machine, you can get units like Bombardilo Watermelondrilo, Eggplantini Burbaloloni, and Los Mr Carrotitos.

It is possible to give and receive Brainrots as gifts. Since the game doesn't have a trading feature at the moment, the gifting mechanic is a substitute for exchanging units. However, only trade with players whom you trust to avoid being scammed.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How many Secret-rarity Brainrots are in this game?

Currently, there are eight Secret units. More will be added in future updates.

What is the hatch chance of Gottolini Owl in the Meme Egg?

This Owl character has a 1% hatch chance in the Meme Egg.

What are Mutations?

Mutations increase a Brainrot's income rate and give it unique visual effects.

