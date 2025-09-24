  • home icon
All Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Sep 24, 2025 09:24 GMT
Plants vs Brainrots loading screen
Plants Vs Brainrots on Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Plants Vs Brainrots merges tower defense, character collection, and gardening simulator genres. You are tasked with growing an army of plants in your garden and defeating Brainrots of different weights and rarities. A beaten Brainrot is added to your inventory, which can be later placed in the base to generate income.

As of this writing, there are 50 Brainrots in this Roblox experience. This guide tells you about their names and rarities in Plants Vs Brainrots.

All Brainrots and their rarities in Plants Vs Brainrots

Place plants to defeat Brainrots (Image via Roblox)
Place plants to defeat Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Brainrots are categorized into Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Godly, Secret, and Limited based on the ascending order of their rarity. The characters belonging to the Limited rarity are highly prized possessions because they are available in the game for a specific time.

Each Brainrot generates money when it is placed in an empty slot in your base. The amount of money it earns every second is determined by its rarity, weight, and Mutations. So, prioritize collecting Secret or Limited characters that weigh over 100kg and possess Mutations like Snow and Neon.

Here is the list of all Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots. It will be updated whenever new ones are released.

BrainrotRarity
Noobini BananiniRare
Fluri FluraRare
Trulimero TrulicinaRare
Orangutini AnanassiniRare
Pipi KiwiRare
Lirili LarilaRare
Boneca AmbalabuRare
Noobini CactusiniRare
Orangutini StrawberriniRare
Espresso SignoraRare
Tim CheeseRare
Bambini CrostiniEpic
Trippi TroppiEpic
Brr Brr PatapimEpic
Cappuccuino AssasinoEpic
Svivino BombondinoEpic
Brr Brr SunfloweriniEpic
Svinino PumpkininoEpic
Orcalero OrcalaEpic
Bandito BobritoEpic
Ballerina CappuccinaLegendary
Bananita DolphinitaLegendary
Burbaloni LulliloliLegendary
Elefanto CocofantoLegendary
Gangster FooteraLegendary
MadungLegendary
Dragonfrutina DolphinitaLegendary
Eggplantini BurbaloloniLegendary
Bombini GussiniMythic
Frigo CameloMythic
Bombardilo WatermelondriloMythic
Bombardiro CrocodiloMythic
Girafa CelesteGodly
MatteoGodly
Odin Din Din DunGodly
Carnivourita TralaleritaGodly
Tralalelo TralalaGodly
Cocotanko GiraffantoGodly
Vacca Saturno SaturnitaSecret
GaramararamSecret
Crazylone PizaloneSecret
Blueberrini OctopussiniSecret
Pot HotspotSecret
Brri Brri Bicus Dicus BombicusSecret
Los TralaleritosSecret
Los Mr CarrotitosSecret
Bredda RattoLimited
Armini BodybuilderiniLimited
67Limited
Squalo CavalloLimited
Gottolini OwlLimited
Tung Tung Sahur has been removed from the game, presumably to avoid copyright issues similar to those faced by Steal a Brainrot.

Follow this link to know the full story on why Tung Tung Sahur was removed from Steal a Brainrot.

How to get all Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots

Fuse plants and characters (Image via Roblox)
Fuse plants and characters (Image via Roblox)

Brainrots can be naturally obtained by defeating them with your plants. The ones with higher weights have more health, thereby requiring you to plant rarer Seeds in your garden to eliminate them. Cocotank, Mr Carrot, and Tomatrio are the best Seeds due to their high damage output.

Besides the usual gameplay, you can get Brainrots from special eggs, like the Secret Egg and the Meme Lucky Egg. While the Secret Egg can appear alongside the hostile Brainrots attacking your base, the Meme Lucky Egg can be bought from the Shop with Robux.

The introduction of the Fuse Machine also added several characters. By utilizing the machine, you can get units like Bombardilo Watermelondrilo, Eggplantini Burbaloloni, and Los Mr Carrotitos.

It is possible to give and receive Brainrots as gifts. Since the game doesn't have a trading feature at the moment, the gifting mechanic is a substitute for exchanging units. However, only trade with players whom you trust to avoid being scammed.

Also check: Plants Vs Brainrots Fuse Machine guide

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How many Secret-rarity Brainrots are in this game?

Currently, there are eight Secret units. More will be added in future updates.

What is the hatch chance of Gottolini Owl in the Meme Egg?

This Owl character has a 1% hatch chance in the Meme Egg.

What are Mutations?

Mutations increase a Brainrot's income rate and give it unique visual effects.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

