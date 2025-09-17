Why is Tung Tung Tung Sahur removed from Steal a Brainrot?

Tung Tung Tung Sahur served as the de facto mascot of Steal a Brainrot for a long time. The brainrot-inspired character featured in multiple cover images of this Roblox experience and was often one of the first Brainrots to appear on the conveyor belt as soon as players joined the game. Now, it has suddenly disappeared, leaving fans worrying about its status.Steal a Brainrot developer, Sammy, has decided to remove Tung Tung Tung Sahur due to a copyright claim. As of this writing, they haven't commented on this situation on any of their social accounts.Reason behind the removal of Tung Tung Tung Sahur from Steal a BrainrotThe removal of Tung Tung Tung Sahur from Steal a Brainrot is a result of a copyright issue filed by creator Noxaasht. Momentum Lab, an agency representing Noxa, released a statement on TikTok, claiming that the brainrot was their intellectual property (IP) and that Sammy didn't have the license to use their work.Momentum Lab didn't request Tung Tung Tung Sahur to be removed from Steal a Brainrot. According to the official statement, it was Sammy who decided to pull the character following the copyright claim. The agency also mentioned that the game was &quot;making millions of revenue using Noxa's work.&quot;Several players noticed the absence of Tung Sahur and voiced their concerns on the game's Discord. Renowned YouTuber Kreekcraft also made a video on this issue, noting that the particular character has also been removed from Brainrot Evolution.Tung Sahur has completely disappeared. It cannot be found in the Brainrot Index, whereas fusion units that featured the character are no longer available from the Craft Machine. Additionally, the requirement for the first Rebirth level has been changed because it required this specific character.Players may also not witness events like Tung Tung Attack and Concert. Both featured Tung Tung Tung Sahurs arriving on the map.There are both player-triggered and developer-controlled events in this Roblox experience that provide valuable Traits to characters. Learn more about them in this guide.Will Tung Sahur return in Steal a Brainrot?Tung Sahur is no longer obtainable (Image via Roblox)Momentum Lab stated that they are &quot;open for discussion&quot; with Sammy to resolve the intellectual property dispute. Notably, the agency mentioned that Noxaasht would be happy if the Steal a Brainrot poster boy, Tung Tung Tung Sahur, returned to the game.The door to Tung Sahur's return hasn't closed. An integral part of the game's identity, it could be reintroduced after Sammy settles the ongoing IP issue. The game creator is yet to publicly disclose their decision, though.Also check: The entire Schlep and Roblox controversy explainedFAQs on Steal a BrainrotWhat is Tung Tung Tung Sahur?Tung Tung Tung Sahur is an in-game character modeled after an Italian brainrot meme.What were the stats of Tung Tung Tung Sahur?This unit belonged to the Common rarity. It had a cost of $3000 and generated $25 per second.Is it possible for Tung Tung Tung Sahur to return to the game?The return of this character depends on the agreement reached between Sammy and Noxassht regarding the copyright dispute.