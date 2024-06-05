Don’t Press The Button X: A Beginner’s Guide

Don’t Press The Button X unleashes pandemonium upon players when one of them presses the titular button. This chaotic Roblox experience is perfect for those who like having a dash of RNG in their multiplayer party-style games. You must survive everything the game throws at you, collect coins, and prevail to earn the top spot on your server.

If the titular button is ignored, nothing happens. Of course, that will never be the case, particularly since pressing the button is where you will find all the fun. Someone on your server will inevitably press it and force certain tasks on everyone.

For beginners lost on the premise, this guide will explain everything you need to know about Don’t Press The Button X.

How to get started in Don’t Press The Button X

Official Don't Press The Button X cover art (Image via Roblox)

An overview of Don’t Press The Button X

Trending

When a game starts in Don’t Press The Button X, you and your fellow players will be placed in a ring with a single task: don’t touch the button. When pressed, every player will be teleported to a different arena to play a minigame. This minigame has you perform a basic task without dying until the timer runs out or all the other players have died.

Of course, this is easier said than done. Many of the tens of minigames featured in this Roblox title are heavily RNG-dependent. Not only do you have to be skilled to beat some of them, but others also require you to be lucky.

Sometimes, there’s no avoiding failure, but that is a part of the fun of Don’t Press The Button X.

An onslaught-style minigame (Image via Roblox)

The controls in the game are quite basic and include no special inputs. This simplistic control scheme applies to every minigame, keeping them easy to understand for everyone.

As mentioned earlier, there is plenty of RNG in Don’t Press The Button X. While you can use gamepasses, gear, and other items to bypass some randomness, much of it is unavoidable. That said, there are a few things you can do to improve your chances of winning even without spending your precious Robux at the in-game shop.

One of the most important things to remember is that certain minigames have plenty of room for error. This means that even if you make a mistake, you may be allowed to start over and make a follow-up attempt at the game. Usually, this applies to obby-style courses.

Also read: Anime Crossover Defense: A Definitive Guide

Featured game mechanics

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Minigames: Minigames are the lifeblood of this experience and the primary source of fun. There are tens of minigames in this title from various genres, such as obstacle courses, mazes, enemy onslaught, and more.

Minigames are the lifeblood of this experience and the primary source of fun. There are tens of minigames in this title from various genres, such as obstacle courses, mazes, enemy onslaught, and more. Coins: Coins are the primary in-game currency that can be used to purchase gear and other useful items. You can collect them from the ground or by winning or surviving a minigame.

Coins are the primary in-game currency that can be used to purchase gear and other useful items. You can collect them from the ground or by winning or surviving a minigame. In-Game Shop: The in-game shop can be accessed at any time to purchase items using Robux of Coins. You can purchase items that improve your chances of winning, play pranks on other players, or add a cosmetic change to your character.

Also read: Untitled Tag Game: A Definitive Guide

FAQs

What is Don’t Press The Button X about?

This game requires you to play through and survive each minigame to earn coins and be declared the winner.

What is the best way to earn coins in Don’t Press The Button X?

The best way to earn coins is to play with friends for an extended play session, allowing you to rack up the currency at a faster rate than usual.

How do I win in Don’t Press The Button X?

You can improve your chances of winning by keeping your FOV high, using items from the shop, and being mindful of the on-screen instructions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback