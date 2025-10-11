Don't Wake the Brainrots: Wishing Well guide

Following the Crafting Machine's addition, a Wishing Well has been released in Don't Wake the Brainrots. The new structure offers players more ways to obtain Brainrots besides crafting them in the machine and stealing them from the play zone. Utilizing the well requires you to sacrifice multiple characters, but they can be of any rarity and level in this collection experience.

Ad

This guide tells you how to find and operate the Wishing Well in Roblox Don't Wake the Brainrots.

How to unlock and use the Wishing Well in Don't Wake the Brainrots

The Wishing Well (Image via Roblox)

The Wishing Well is inside the basement of your base. To unlock the basement, stand in the middle of your base's ground floor, and then hold the E button on your PC. Unlocking the area will require 250,000,000 Cash, so make sure to have sufficient currency in your account.

Ad

Trending

Once unlocked, a ladder will lead down to the basement. The Wishing Well will be at one of the corners. When it turns golden, it signifies that the next Brainrot obtained from the well has a chance of getting the income-boosting Gold Mutation.

You can drop any Brainrot into the Wishing Well, regardless of their rarity and whether they were taken from the play zone, obtained as a gift, or created in the Craft Machine.

Ad

Whenever a character is dropped into the Wishing Well, the progress bar above it increases by a certain percent. Your objective is to make the bar reach 100%. Once full, a random Brainrot is given by the well, which is added to your hotbar or your inventory.

The Wishing Wells in Don't Wake the Brainrots are player-specific. Although you can enter the basements of other players, it is not possible to utilize their wells.

Ad

Why is the Wishing Well useful?

Any Brainrot can be deposited in the Wishing Well (Image via Roblox)

The Wishing Well is an exceptionally useful structure in Don't Wake the Brainrots. You can drop characters that have the lowest earnings in the game and get a better one from the well, possibly with Mutations. For example, a player can give 10 Tungs, fill the Wishing Well progress bar to 100%, and get a Mythic-rarity Glorbo as a reward.

Ad

The newest structure also builds up hope and anticipation. Since the contents of the well are unknown, the suspense keeps the collectors chasing the next reward.

Unfortunately, unlike the Crafting Machine, the Wishing Well cannot be accessed by new players from the get-go. They will need to first earn a whopping 250M Cash and then unlock the basement of their base.

Also check: Don't Wake the Brainrots Crafting Machine recipes

FAQs on Don't Wake the Brainrots

How do I grab a Brainrot from my base?

Ad

To grab a character, approach it in your base and then hold the Q button.

Is it possible to Secret Brainrots from the Wishing Well?

Yes, you can get Secrets like 67 from the well.

Are Brainrots dropped in the Wishing Well returned?

No, you lose the characters that are dropped in the well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025