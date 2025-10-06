  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Don't Wake the Brainrots Crafting Machine recipes

Don't Wake the Brainrots Crafting Machine recipes

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Oct 06, 2025 12:30 GMT
Don
Roblox Don't Wake the Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Don't Wake the Brainrots is a simulator-style experience where the objective is to build the rarest collection of brainrot-inspired characters. Formerly, it was only possible to steal characters from the playing area, outside the safe zone. The Crafting Update introduced a brand-new mechanic to let players create their favorite units with the help of a machine.

Ad

Since its debut, the Crafting Machine has become an important in-game feature. Players can utilize it to craft more than 10 different Brainrots. Each character obtainable from the machine has a recipe, and this comprehensive guide covers all of them.

Crafting recipes in Don't Wake the Brainrots

Crafting recipe for 67 (Image via Roblox)
Crafting recipe for 67 (Image via Roblox)

The Crafting Machine features five recipes at a time. The available recipes change every 30 minutes, the countdown for which is displayed in bold at the top of the machine.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To craft a Brainrot, you'll need to deposit Cash as well as characters into the machine, according to its recipe. The required money is tied to a unit's rarity: the rarer the character, the higher its cost.

The crafting recipes for some characters are interchangeable. For instance, Gorillo has the same recipe as that of Frigo Camelo, Boneca, and Udin Dun.

Here's every recipe in the Crafting Machine, alongside its required Cash and craft time, in Don't Wake the Brainrots:

Ad
BrainrotRecipeRequired Cash
Crafting time
Gorillo1 Lololo
1 Ganzanzelli
1 Trippi Troppi
1 Cappuccino		50,000 Cash7 minutes
Frigo Camelo1 Lololo
1 Ganzanzelli
1 Trippi Troppi
1 Cappuccino		50,000 Cash7 minutes
Boneca1 Lololo
1 Ganzanzelli
1 Trippi Troppi
1 Cappuccino		50,000 Cash7 minutes
Udin Dun1 Boneca
1 Frigo Camelo
1 Gorillo
1 Gusini		300,000 Cash15 minutes
Ballerina1 Boneca
1 Frigo Camelo
1 Gorillo
1 Gusini 		300,000 Cash15 minutes
Crocodilo1 Boneca
1 Frigo Camelo
1 Gorillo
1 Gusini		300,000 Cash15 minutes
Glorbo1 Boneca
1 Frigo Camelo
1 Gorillo
1 Gusini		300,000 Cash15 minutes
Chef Crabracadabra1 Amalgamation
1 Glorbo
1 Ballerina
1 Crocodilo		50,000,000 Cash30 minutes
Amalgamation1 Glorbo
1 Ballerina
1 Crocodilo
1 Udin Dun		50,000,000 Cash30 minutes
Avocadini Antilopini1 Graipuss
1 Glorbo
1 Ballerina
1 Crocodilo		50,000,000 Cash30 minutes
Antonio1 Bobrito Bandito
1 Glorbo
1 Ballerina
1 Crocodilo		50,000,000 Cash30 minutes
Pakrahmatmamat1 Burbaloni Lulliloli
1 Bobrito Bandito
1 Ballerina
1 Saturno		750,000,000 Cash45 minutes
Bulbito Bandito Traktorito1 Tralalita Tralala
1 Amalgamation
1 Graipuss
1 Glorbo 		750,000,000 Cash45 minutes
Tictac Sahur1 Pot Hotspot
1 Bulbito Bandito Traktorito
1 Strawberrelli
Flamingelli
1 Antonio		5,000,000,000 Cash
1h 30 minutes
Cacto Hippopotomo1 Pi Pi Watermelon
1 Pakrahmatmatat
1 Bulbito Bandito Traktorito
1 Watermelunni		5,000,000,000 Cash
1h 30 minutes
671 Pot Hotspot
1 Pakrahmatmamat 1 Strawberrelli Flamingelli
1 Chef Crabracadabra 		5,000,000,000 Cash
1h 30 minutes
To To To Sahur1 Job Job Job Sahur
1 Pakrahmatmamat 1 Strawberrelli Flamingelli
1 Saturno		5,000,000,000 Cash
1h 30 minutes
Ad

During Admin Abuse, the developers often skip the crafting time of Brainrots to reward players for their support. So, if you want to obtain Secret characters like 67 and To To To Sahur in an instant, craft them while the admin events are active.

For a headstart in the game, check our comprehensive guide on the best beginner Brainrots in Don't Wake the Brainrots.

How to use the Crafting Machine in Don't Wake the Brainrots

The Crafting Machine (Image via Roblox)
The Crafting Machine (Image via Roblox)

Utilizing the Crafting Machine is a straightforward process. Follow these instructions:

Ad
  • Grab a Brainrot from your base or select one from your inventory.
  • Head over to the Crafting Machine. It is located next to the Galaxy Spin Wheel.
  • While holding the Brainrot, walk to the "Drop Here" platform in front of the machine.
  • The held character will be deposited in the machine. Repeat the process until all characters mentioned in a crafting recipe are submitted.
  • Once done, interact with the Crafting Machine and then press the Cash button associated with the recipe.
Ad

When all steps are followed precisely, the Crafting Machine will start working for several minutes. Once it is finished, the created Brainrot will be automatically added to your inventory.

Also check: Don't Wake the Brainrots stealing guide

FAQs on Don't Wake the Brainrots

When does the Crafting Machine reset?

The Crafting Machine resets every 30 minutes.

How do I grab Brainrots from my base?

To grab a character, approach it in your base and then press and hold the E key.

Ad

Is it possible to store Brainrots in the Crafting Machine?

Although you can store characters, you cannot reclaim them from the machine. This feature could be added in an update.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Spandan Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications