Don't Wake the Brainrots Crafting Machine recipes

Don't Wake the Brainrots is a simulator-style experience where the objective is to build the rarest collection of brainrot-inspired characters. Formerly, it was only possible to steal characters from the playing area, outside the safe zone. The Crafting Update introduced a brand-new mechanic to let players create their favorite units with the help of a machine.
Since its debut, the Crafting Machine has become an important in-game feature. Players can utilize it to craft more than 10 different Brainrots. Each character obtainable from the machine has a recipe, and this comprehensive guide covers all of them.
Crafting recipes in Don't Wake the Brainrots
The Crafting Machine features five recipes at a time. The available recipes change every 30 minutes, the countdown for which is displayed in bold at the top of the machine.
To craft a Brainrot, you'll need to deposit Cash as well as characters into the machine, according to its recipe. The required money is tied to a unit's rarity: the rarer the character, the higher its cost.
The crafting recipes for some characters are interchangeable. For instance, Gorillo has the same recipe as that of Frigo Camelo, Boneca, and Udin Dun.
Here's every recipe in the Crafting Machine, alongside its required Cash and craft time, in Don't Wake the Brainrots:
During Admin Abuse, the developers often skip the crafting time of Brainrots to reward players for their support. So, if you want to obtain Secret characters like 67 and To To To Sahur in an instant, craft them while the admin events are active.
How to use the Crafting Machine in Don't Wake the Brainrots
Utilizing the Crafting Machine is a straightforward process. Follow these instructions:
- Grab a Brainrot from your base or select one from your inventory.
- Head over to the Crafting Machine. It is located next to the Galaxy Spin Wheel.
- While holding the Brainrot, walk to the "Drop Here" platform in front of the machine.
- The held character will be deposited in the machine. Repeat the process until all characters mentioned in a crafting recipe are submitted.
- Once done, interact with the Crafting Machine and then press the Cash button associated with the recipe.
When all steps are followed precisely, the Crafting Machine will start working for several minutes. Once it is finished, the created Brainrot will be automatically added to your inventory.
FAQs on Don't Wake the Brainrots
When does the Crafting Machine reset?
The Crafting Machine resets every 30 minutes.
How do I grab Brainrots from my base?
To grab a character, approach it in your base and then press and hold the E key.
Is it possible to store Brainrots in the Crafting Machine?
Although you can store characters, you cannot reclaim them from the machine. This feature could be added in an update.
