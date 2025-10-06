Don't Wake the Brainrots Crafting Machine recipes

Don't Wake the Brainrots is a simulator-style experience where the objective is to build the rarest collection of brainrot-inspired characters. Formerly, it was only possible to steal characters from the playing area, outside the safe zone. The Crafting Update introduced a brand-new mechanic to let players create their favorite units with the help of a machine.

Since its debut, the Crafting Machine has become an important in-game feature. Players can utilize it to craft more than 10 different Brainrots. Each character obtainable from the machine has a recipe, and this comprehensive guide covers all of them.

Crafting recipes in Don't Wake the Brainrots

Crafting recipe for 67 (Image via Roblox)

The Crafting Machine features five recipes at a time. The available recipes change every 30 minutes, the countdown for which is displayed in bold at the top of the machine.

To craft a Brainrot, you'll need to deposit Cash as well as characters into the machine, according to its recipe. The required money is tied to a unit's rarity: the rarer the character, the higher its cost.

The crafting recipes for some characters are interchangeable. For instance, Gorillo has the same recipe as that of Frigo Camelo, Boneca, and Udin Dun.

Here's every recipe in the Crafting Machine, alongside its required Cash and craft time, in Don't Wake the Brainrots:

Brainrot Recipe Required Cash Crafting time Gorillo 1 Lololo

1 Ganzanzelli

1 Trippi Troppi

1 Cappuccino 50,000 Cash 7 minutes Frigo Camelo 1 Lololo

1 Ganzanzelli

1 Trippi Troppi

1 Cappuccino 50,000 Cash 7 minutes Boneca 1 Lololo

1 Ganzanzelli

1 Trippi Troppi

1 Cappuccino 50,000 Cash 7 minutes Udin Dun 1 Boneca

1 Frigo Camelo

1 Gorillo

1 Gusini 300,000 Cash 15 minutes Ballerina 1 Boneca

1 Frigo Camelo

1 Gorillo

1 Gusini 300,000 Cash 15 minutes Crocodilo 1 Boneca

1 Frigo Camelo

1 Gorillo

1 Gusini 300,000 Cash 15 minutes Glorbo 1 Boneca

1 Frigo Camelo

1 Gorillo

1 Gusini 300,000 Cash 15 minutes Chef Crabracadabra 1 Amalgamation

1 Glorbo

1 Ballerina

1 Crocodilo 50,000,000 Cash 30 minutes Amalgamation 1 Glorbo

1 Ballerina

1 Crocodilo

1 Udin Dun 50,000,000 Cash 30 minutes Avocadini Antilopini 1 Graipuss

1 Glorbo

1 Ballerina

1 Crocodilo 50,000,000 Cash 30 minutes Antonio 1 Bobrito Bandito

1 Glorbo

1 Ballerina

1 Crocodilo 50,000,000 Cash 30 minutes Pakrahmatmamat 1 Burbaloni Lulliloli

1 Bobrito Bandito

1 Ballerina

1 Saturno 750,000,000 Cash 45 minutes Bulbito Bandito Traktorito 1 Tralalita Tralala

1 Amalgamation

1 Graipuss

1 Glorbo 750,000,000 Cash 45 minutes Tictac Sahur 1 Pot Hotspot

1 Bulbito Bandito Traktorito

1 Strawberrelli

Flamingelli

1 Antonio 5,000,000,000 Cash 1h 30 minutes Cacto Hippopotomo 1 Pi Pi Watermelon

1 Pakrahmatmatat

1 Bulbito Bandito Traktorito

1 Watermelunni 5,000,000,000 Cash 1h 30 minutes 67 1 Pot Hotspot

1 Pakrahmatmamat 1 Strawberrelli Flamingelli

1 Chef Crabracadabra 5,000,000,000 Cash 1h 30 minutes To To To Sahur 1 Job Job Job Sahur

1 Pakrahmatmamat 1 Strawberrelli Flamingelli

1 Saturno 5,000,000,000 Cash 1h 30 minutes

During Admin Abuse, the developers often skip the crafting time of Brainrots to reward players for their support. So, if you want to obtain Secret characters like 67 and To To To Sahur in an instant, craft them while the admin events are active.

For a headstart in the game, check our comprehensive guide on the best beginner Brainrots in Don't Wake the Brainrots.

How to use the Crafting Machine in Don't Wake the Brainrots

The Crafting Machine (Image via Roblox)

Utilizing the Crafting Machine is a straightforward process. Follow these instructions:

Grab a Brainrot from your base or select one from your inventory.

Head over to the Crafting Machine. It is located next to the Galaxy Spin Wheel.

While holding the Brainrot, walk to the "Drop Here" platform in front of the machine.

The held character will be deposited in the machine. Repeat the process until all characters mentioned in a crafting recipe are submitted.

Once done, interact with the Crafting Machine and then press the Cash button associated with the recipe.

When all steps are followed precisely, the Crafting Machine will start working for several minutes. Once it is finished, the created Brainrot will be automatically added to your inventory.

FAQs on Don't Wake the Brainrots

When does the Crafting Machine reset?

The Crafting Machine resets every 30 minutes.

How do I grab Brainrots from my base?

To grab a character, approach it in your base and then press and hold the E key.

Is it possible to store Brainrots in the Crafting Machine?

Although you can store characters, you cannot reclaim them from the machine. This feature could be added in an update.

