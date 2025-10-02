  • home icon
Best beginner Brainrots in Don't Wake the Brainrots

By Shivansh Gupta
Published Oct 02, 2025 23:16 GMT
Don
Don't Wake the Brainrots banner (Image via Roblox)

Don't Wake the Brainrots is a stealth game where players must sneak into a field and collect Brainrot miniatures for their base while escaping the guardians. Three huge Brainrots guard the field, ready to swing at you. They activate whenever you or anyone in the server tries to collect a miniature. These Brainrots are placed on your base to generate money over time.

In this tense situation, planning your moves and choosing the best Brainrot can be challenging. Here's a guide to help you select the best starter in your Brainrot journey.

Beginner’s Brainrots in Don’t Wake the Brainrots

Brainrots on Field (Image via Roblox)

Every Brainrot can be essential at the beginning since they offer multiple ways to generate money. Before selecting your first Brainrot, remember these points:

  • You can steal 25 Brainrots with different mutations (Gold, Diamond, or Rainbow) in the game, either from the field or other players.
  • Your base can hold up to 10 characters, and you can upgrade them for better earnings per second.
  • The field is guarded by three giant guardian Brainrots, i.e., Tralalero, Tung, and Gorillo. They wake up as you try to steal a Brainrot.

Brainrot Types to choose from in Don't Wake the Brainrots:

  • Normal Brainrots: Being a beginner, choosing Uncommon (Bananitta and Lirili Larila) or Rare (Cappuccino and Lololo) Brainrots will cut the risk. These characters are generally spawned near your base and far from the guards. They can earn you steady money, helping you buy your first Coil.
  • Mid-game Brainrots: With Epic (Boneca and Gusini) or Legendary (Ballerina and Crocodilo) Brainrots, your mid-game grind can get faster. These are risky to steal, but upgrading them will help you quickly earn money and buy better coils and other gear.
  • Balanced Brainrots: For the late-game tactics, you can try stealing Mythics (Grapius and Saturno) and mutated Brainrots. These are rare, and you have to equip the best equipment and track the timer to reach them first.
  • Upgrade-worthy Brainrots: Some Brainrots earn you a good amount from the start. Selecting and upgrading them early can give you a better ROI later.
Tips to grow faster in Don’t Wake the Brainrots

Using a Secret Brainrot in Don't Wake the Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

These tips will help you earn stealthy sneaks and grow faster in the game.

  • Scout before entering the field. Check for 10-20 seconds before leaving to steal the Brainrots.
  • You can also pay Robux and steal upgraded Brainrots from your neighboring players.
  • Plan your way back since Brainrots slow down your movement, and they attack the closest player.
  • Buy gear and use it smartly. Buying and using coils helps you move faster, and using other gears like grapple hooks and invisibility cloaks can help you with stealthy steals.
FAQs for Don’t Wake the Brainrots

How do the guardians work in Don’t Wake the Brainrots?

Three giant Brainrots guard the field. They activate whenever you or another player tries to collect a miniature.

What are Brainrot miniatures used for in Don't Wake the Brainrots?

Miniatures are placed on your base to generate money over time, which helps you progress further.

Is there a strategy to avoid guardians in Don't Wake the Brainrots?

Yes, planning your path carefully, moving when guardians are less active, and observing patterns can help you sneak in successfully.

