Best beginner Brainrots in Don't Wake the Brainrots

Don't Wake the Brainrots is a stealth game where players must sneak into a field and collect Brainrot miniatures for their base while escaping the guardians. Three huge Brainrots guard the field, ready to swing at you. They activate whenever you or anyone in the server tries to collect a miniature. These Brainrots are placed on your base to generate money over time.

Ad

In this tense situation, planning your moves and choosing the best Brainrot can be challenging. Here's a guide to help you select the best starter in your Brainrot journey.

Also Read: 7 tips to master Plants vs Brainrots

Beginner’s Brainrots in Don’t Wake the Brainrots

Brainrots on Field (Image via Roblox)

Every Brainrot can be essential at the beginning since they offer multiple ways to generate money. Before selecting your first Brainrot, remember these points:

Ad

Trending

You can steal 25 Brainrots with different mutations (Gold, Diamond, or Rainbow) in the game, either from the field or other players.

Your base can hold up to 10 characters, and you can upgrade them for better earnings per second.

The field is guarded by three giant guardian Brainrots, i.e., Tralalero, Tung, and Gorillo. They wake up as you try to steal a Brainrot.

Brainrot Types to choose from in Don't Wake the Brainrots:

Ad

Normal Brainrots: Being a beginner, choosing Uncommon (Bananitta and Lirili Larila) or Rare (Cappuccino and Lololo) Brainrots will cut the risk. These characters are generally spawned near your base and far from the guards. They can earn you steady money, helping you buy your first Coil.

Being a beginner, choosing Uncommon (Bananitta and Lirili Larila) or Rare (Cappuccino and Lololo) Brainrots will cut the risk. These characters are generally spawned near your base and far from the guards. They can earn you steady money, helping you buy your first Coil. Mid-game Brainrots: With Epic (Boneca and Gusini) or Legendary (Ballerina and Crocodilo) Brainrots, your mid-game grind can get faster. These are risky to steal, but upgrading them will help you quickly earn money and buy better coils and other gear.

With Epic (Boneca and Gusini) or Legendary (Ballerina and Crocodilo) Brainrots, your mid-game grind can get faster. These are risky to steal, but upgrading them will help you quickly earn money and buy better coils and other gear. Balanced Brainrots: For the late-game tactics, you can try stealing Mythics (Grapius and Saturno) and mutated Brainrots. These are rare, and you have to equip the best equipment and track the timer to reach them first.

For the late-game tactics, you can try stealing Mythics (Grapius and Saturno) and mutated Brainrots. These are rare, and you have to equip the best equipment and track the timer to reach them first. Upgrade-worthy Brainrots: Some Brainrots earn you a good amount from the start. Selecting and upgrading them early can give you a better ROI later.

Ad

Also Read - My Brainrot Egg Farm: A beginner's guide

Tips to grow faster in Don’t Wake the Brainrots

Using a Secret Brainrot in Don't Wake the Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

These tips will help you earn stealthy sneaks and grow faster in the game.

Ad

Scout before entering the field. Check for 10-20 seconds before leaving to steal the Brainrots.

the field. Check for 10-20 seconds before leaving to steal the Brainrots. You can also pay Robux and steal upgraded Brainrots from your neighboring players.

Plan your way back since Brainrots slow down your movement, and they attack the closest player.

since Brainrots slow down your movement, and they attack the closest player. Buy gear and use it smartly. Buying and using coils helps you move faster, and using other gears like grapple hooks and invisibility cloaks can help you with stealthy steals.

Ad

Also Read - Car Battles: A beginner's guide

FAQs for Don’t Wake the Brainrots

How do the guardians work in Don’t Wake the Brainrots?

Three giant Brainrots guard the field. They activate whenever you or another player tries to collect a miniature.

What are Brainrot miniatures used for in Don't Wake the Brainrots?

Miniatures are placed on your base to generate money over time, which helps you progress further.

Ad

Is there a strategy to avoid guardians in Don't Wake the Brainrots?

Yes, planning your path carefully, moving when guardians are less active, and observing patterns can help you sneak in successfully.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025