Car Battles: A beginner's guide 

Car Battles is a PvP car-building game on Roblox where players collect building blocks, turrets, and wheels to construct powerful cars. Crates of varying rarities can be purchased and rolled to unlock new items. Equipping these items improves your performance in battles. In the game, you earn money by dealing and taking damage, while completing quests provides additional rewards.
This guide explains how to build stronger cars and perform better in battles.
Starting Car Battles guide
Developed by Wreck Team, Car Battles lets you build weaponized cars before taking on opponents. Using items provided in the game, your build will defend and attack other machines to earn money and dominate the game. Here's everything you must know before jumping into Car Battles:
- Car: To create a functional vehicle, you must build a platform using blocks and add tires to it. Upon adding different turrets and close-range weapons, your car becomes more lethal.
- Battle arena: Whenever your vehicle is ready, hit the spawn button to enter the battlefield. Be aware of obstacles on the ground; they can damage you. To attack your opponents, get them in your range.
- Crates: There are generally three types of crates in the game, i.e., for blocks, close weapons, and ranged weapons. The game offers you the chance to roll your crates to enhance the chances of dropping rare items.
- Quests: These are missions that grant you rewards upon completion. You can track them and procure better rewards.
Tips to dominate Car Battles
Initially, you must first learn the mechanics of your car and how the in-game physics work. Here are some tips to help you improve your game:
- Use as many turrets as you can. Position them in such a way that they deal the maximum damage.
- Create a bigger base to place most of your turrets. Opt for long-range weapons like mortars, rocket launchers, etc., to deal damage from a safe spot.
- You can use drills, blades, and shredders to boost your close-range battles.
- Use better blocks on the body. As long as your body is intact, your turrets will work.
- Keep opening crates to unlock new items.
- Once you collect all the required items, you can also spawn some pre-builds.
- Keep entering the battle arena, as this will earn you money even if you're defeated.
Crate tips
There are generally three crates in the game offering different items. You can unlock them in 1x, 3x, or 10x amounts.
Block Crate
On a basic price of $500, this crate drops items like:
- Wooden Block: 20% drop rate
- Wooden Wedge: 15% drop rate
- Wheel: 12% drop rate
- Concrete Block: 10% drop rate
- Glass: 7% drop rate
- Big wheel: 7% drop rate
- Concrete wedge: 7% drop rate
- Rocket: 5: drop rate
- Reinforced glass: 4% drop rate
- Obsidian block: 2% drop rate
- Obsidian wedge: 1% drop rate
Close-range weapons
With a basic price of $1,200, players can unlock items like:
- Drill: 20% chance
- Tumbler: 12% chance
- Drum spinner: 5% chance
Ranged weapons
At a basic price of $2,500, players can unlock:
- Turret: 20% drop chance
- Turret MK2: 11% drop chance
- Mortar: 9% drop chance
- Missile launcher: 3% drop chance
- Minigun: 1% drop chance
FAQs for Car Battles
How do I earn money in Car Battles?
You can earn money by dealing damage to enemy cars, taking damage yourself, or completing quests.
Can I upgrade my car parts?
Yes, by obtaining higher-rarity parts from crates or replacing weaker items, you can continuously improve your build.
How do crates work in the game?
You can buy and roll crates of different rarities. Each crate provides random car parts that can be equipped on your vehicle.
