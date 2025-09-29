Cut Trees: A beginner's guide 

Beep Games' Cut Trees is an incremental simulator on Roblox where players cut trees to earn money. You can explore an open forest, chop trees with different weapons, and level up your stats. During the escapade, you can collect chests containing weapons to become better lumberjacks. Upgrading cutting power lets you chop tougher trees, which yield higher rewards.

This guide will explain how to progress efficiently and maximize your rewards in Cut Trees.

Starting with the Cut Trees guide

Cutting trees in the Forest (Image via Roblox)

Cut Trees is similar to Chop Chop, where cutting trees helps enhance your stats, and with better weapons, you cut more. As trees fall, you earn a better cut multiplier, enhancing your weapon's efficiency. Higher cut points allow you to enter higher-level forests containing rarer chests. Here's everything you must know before entering the forest:

Weapons: They give you basic cutting power. Chests unlock better weapons and can be equipped from your arsenal.

They give you basic cutting power. Chests unlock better weapons and can be equipped from your arsenal. Multipliers: When on the escapade, a bar appears at the bottom of the screen. It fills up as more trees fall, granting you higher cut power multipliers.

When on the escapade, a bar appears at the bottom of the screen. It fills up as more trees fall, granting you higher cut power multipliers. Levels/Areas: In the field, you'll be unable to cut some trees, requiring higher cut power. These are the levels where players can collect rarer chests.

In the field, you'll be unable to cut some trees, requiring higher cut power. These are the levels where players can collect rarer chests. Worlds: As of September, the game contains only two worlds, i.e., The Forest and The Lava. You can unlock the latter using one million in in-game currency. It also unlocks the anvil to merge your weapons.

As of September, the game contains only two worlds, i.e., The Forest and The Lava. You can unlock the latter using one million in in-game currency. It also unlocks the anvil to merge your weapons. Chests: Rarer and better weapons can be unlocked by collecting more chests.

Tips to dominate Cut Trees

Unlocking chests at Run End (Image via Roblox)

To earn money and progress faster, players can follow these simple tips:

Zoom out: While playing, players must zoom out to track the chests' location and determine their rarity.

While playing, players must zoom out to track the chests' location and determine their rarity. Cut more trees: Cutting more trees during the escapade levels you up, gaining a cutting multiplier and unlocking new stuff.

Cutting more trees during the escapade levels you up, gaining a cutting multiplier and unlocking new stuff. Weapons: Every time you unlock better weapons, you'll auto-equip them. On the anvil, you can merge your weapons. After unlocking the Lava world, players can access this.

Every time you unlock better weapons, you'll auto-equip them. On the anvil, you can merge your weapons. After unlocking the Lava world, players can access this. Auto Attack: Enabling this feature during the adventure allows players to cut the trees automatically.

Enabling this feature during the adventure allows players to cut the trees automatically. End Run: After collecting enough chests, you can end the run to unlock the chests and gain better weapons.

After collecting enough chests, you can end the run to unlock the chests and gain better weapons. Unlocking worlds: Once you collect enough money, unlock the next world. Here, trees grant you more rewards, and you can also merge the extra weapon copies to create enhanced ones.

Once you collect enough money, unlock the next world. Here, trees grant you more rewards, and you can also merge the extra weapon copies to create enhanced ones. Using Robux for chests: You might collect chests that are not unlockable at your level. You can use your Robux to unlock it.

Upgrades in the Cut Trees

In-game Shop (Image via Roblox)

Players can exchange their Robux to buy passes, gaining some unfair advantages in the game.

Chest X-Ray (8 Robux): Easily see where the chests are.

Lucky (19 Robux): Boosts loot quality and size slightly from all chests.

X2 Power (35 Robux): Boost your power by 2x at all times.

X2 Wood (79 Robux): Boost your wood income with 2x gains.

Ultra Lucky (99 Robux): Greatly increases loot quality and item size from all chests.

X2 Loot (119 Robux): Chests now drop double the loot.

FAQs for the Cut Trees

How do you earn money in the game?

You earn money by chopping trees. Tougher trees give higher payouts once you upgrade your cutting power.

What are chests in the game?

Chests are scattered around the forest and contain weapons that improve your chopping strength and help you progress faster.

Do chests spawn randomly in the forest?

Yes, chests appear in different parts of the forest and may respawn over time. Exploring actively increases your chances of finding them.

What happens when you unlock a new world?

Unlocking new worlds, like The Lava, introduces tougher trees, better rewards, and access to features such as the anvil to merge weapons.

