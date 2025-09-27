Anime Eternal Raids guide 

Anime Eternal has released a new feature called Raids in update 16 part 2. This mode is a great way to farm rare rewards and test your progress against tough bosses. Players must purchase special Raid Keys to enter these pre-structured dungeons. You can play solo or with your team to clear waves more quickly and earn rewards such as chests, coins, and tokens.

This guide will help you earn rare rewards faster by clearing the waves during a raid.

Entering the Raids in Anime Eternal

Clearing waves inside Leaf Raid (Image via Roblox)

Every raid requires a specific key, which can be purchased in the shop. Higher-level raids unlock as you progress through the game. Here are the major raids available:

Restaurant Raid (Restaurant Key)

An early game dungeon where beginners can enjoy tokens, coins, and lunchbox drops. Similar to other raids, the enemies have high HP, so avoid wasting the key if you still deal less damage.

Cursed Raid (Cursed Key)

Accessible after World 4, this dungeon unlocks exclusive Cursed Powers required to boost your units. Crowd control units shine in this midgame raid.

Gleam Raid (Gleam key)

Available after World 15, players can achieve gleam powers, tokens, and boosts, and complete the Super Gleam achievement. Playing solo can waste keys unless you’re extremely overpowered. The Gleam Raid consists of 1,000 waves.

Sin Raid (Sin key)

A heavy loot dungeon with 1000 waves to face, available after World 12. A popular dungeon offering heavy mid-late game loot, dropping rare items and credits tied to the Sin progression system.

Progression Raids (Progression Key)

Available after World 16, you can play these raids to grind XP and coins faster during the mid-late game. It requires a good DSP rate to avoid wasting the key.

Leaf Raid (via Dungeon Lobby)

Unlocking and clearing the Leaf Village world would unlock this 2000-wave raid. Players need a good team strategy since NPCs here will waste your time if you have a low DSP. It's a solid raid, offering players tokens, XP, coins, chests, etc.

Green Planet Raid (Green Planet key)

This late-game raid is accessible via the green planet world and allows you to earn heavy rare loot, making your endgame solid. The dungeon is quite powerful, but bringing your team can help you dominate proceedings.

Tips to dominate Raids in Anime Eternal

Image depicting a Raid invite and Inventory after it (Image via Roblox)

Each raid gets harder with progressing waves, and you have to clear them all to get the maximum benefit. Follow these common tips to master all the dungeons easily:

Team up with your friends; they can help you clear the waves faster and grind more rewards.

Focus on upgrading your team and your stats; this will help you increase your DSP and clear more waves.

Don't enter the dungeons underprepared, since you can waste your hard-earned key.

Focus on increasing your damage and equip your best units to enhance your stats and increase your chances.

FAQs for Raids in Anime Eternal

Can I play raids solo?

Yes, but some raids like Gleam and Leaf have numerous waves and are more efficient with a team.

What rewards can I get from raids?

Raids offer coins, tokens, XP, chests, rare items, and exclusive powers depending on the dungeon.

Do raid waves get harder over time?

Yes, each subsequent wave increases in difficulty, so planning and upgrading your team is essential.

Are raids repeatable in Anime Eternal?

Yes, you can replay raids to farm rewards, grind XP, and improve units.

