How to get Shadow Souls in Anime Eternal

Shadow Souls is one of the most important items introduced in the recent update of Anime Eternal. Starting at World 6, players can use them to upgrade their Shadow Warriors, thus boosting their overall stats. All NPCs in the worlds above Solo Island have a chance to drop Shadow Souls when defeated. Collecting more Shadow Souls will make grinding faster.

This guide will help you learn how to grind Shadow Souls faster in the game.

What are Shadow Souls in Anime Eternal?

Shadow Souls in Inventory (Image via Roblox)

Shadow Souls are the newest item released in the game via Update 16. They can be used to upgrade S-ranked Shadows, helping you progress faster. Each NPC above World 6 has a 10% chance to drop Shadow Souls. Shadows can be leveled up through the Shadow Leveling banner. Here are the essentials to know before farming:

The NPC levels rise with each level crossed, so you need to upgrade your stats to perform better.

Defeating each S-ranked boss will grant you their souls, joining them on your journey.

Clearing raids gives you rewards and, most importantly, the Shadow Souls.

You can either level up the shadows to max or one by one from the shadow leveling banner.

How to farm Shadow Souls in Anime Eternal

Grinding Shadow Souls during a raid (Image via Roblox)

As discussed earlier, Shadow Souls can be obtained by defeating NPCs above World 6. To farm them efficiently, players can defeat NPCs while AFK, a process made easier using Auto-attack. Look for a world with clusters of NPCs within your attack range. Enable auto-attack, and your Shadows will continuously defeat them.

For example, the Leaf Village world has many NPC clusters to target. Here are many NPC clusters, and you can lock onto any of them. Upgrading your attack range allows you to hit more enemies at once. However, keep in mind that this upgrade is map-specific.

Tips to dominate the Shadow Souls grind in Anime Eternal

Prefer defeating the NPCs repeatedly since they respawn after some time.

Remember to enable the auto-attack mode whenever covering multiple kills.

Avoid grinding in the higher-level worlds since better enemies can take time to be defeated.

Level up your best shadows first; it will enhance your stats faster and better.

Don't waste your shadow souls on not-so-useful shadows since they are hard to earn.

Remember to increase your attack range to cover more enemies to defeat.

Collect more S-ranked boss souls to enhance your character faster.

You can also grind them during the Raids.

FAQs for Shadow Souls in Anime Eternal

What are Shadow Souls used for in Anime Eternal?

Shadow Souls are used to upgrade S-ranked Shadows, boosting their stats and helping you progress faster through the game.

What is the drop rate of Shadow Souls?

Each NPC above World 6 has about a 10% chance of dropping Shadow Souls.

Which world is best for Shadow Souls farming?

The Leaf Village world is a strong choice, since it has many NPC clusters that can be locked onto for efficient farming.

Are Shadow Souls rare?

They’re uncommon but not extremely rare. With enough AFK farming in the right areas, you can gather them steadily.

