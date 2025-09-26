How to get Timberline in A Dusty Trip

Timberline is a new free car you can get in A Dusty Trip in Roblox. It is similar to a Volvo 850 wagon and offers decent mileage with low oil consumption. To own this vehicle, you have to complete the Lost Letter quest in the game, which involves a long drive, fighting zombies, and locating a letter.

This guide will detail the specs of the Timberline and help you unlock it in-game by completing the aforementioned quest.

Major specs of Timberline in A Dusty Trip

Driving towards the quest building (Image via Roblox)

The Timberline car in the game bears a close resemblance to a real-life Volvo 850 Wagon and boasts some decent features. These are some major details about the car:

Max speed: 107-108 KMPH

107-108 KMPH Gas consumption: The car consumes 0.24 liters of gas per kilometer, giving a mileage of 4 kmpl. The fuel tank can hold up to 60 liters of fuel.

The car consumes 0.24 liters of gas per kilometer, giving a mileage of 4 kmpl. The fuel tank can hold up to 60 liters of fuel. Oil consumption: The car consumes around 0.06 liters of engine oil per kilometer and can hold up to 4 liters. This will keep your engine running smoothly for a long time.

The car consumes around 0.06 liters of engine oil per kilometer and can hold up to 4 liters. This will keep your engine running smoothly for a long time. Radiator water consumption: For every kilometer, the vehicle uses only 0.16 liters of radiator water, meaning it can keep itself cool for a long time.

For every kilometer, the vehicle uses only 0.16 liters of radiator water, meaning it can keep itself cool for a long time. Trunk capacity: The car comes with a huge trunk, in which you can place your guns, fuel tank, etc.

The car comes with a huge trunk, in which you can place your guns, fuel tank, etc. Seat functionality: All three seats in the car are functional, meaning you can invite your in-game friends for a long road trip.

How to obtain Timberline in A Dusty Trip

Post Office building (Image via Roblox)

To claim this car for free, you must complete the Lost Letter quest. You can follow these steps:

Choose your best car and fill up its trunk with a weapon and some fuel.

Drive for around 2,800 meters on the Desert map of the game, where you'll find a Post Office building.

on the of the game, where you'll find a building. Don't barge into the building directly; there are zombies inside. Place your weapon nearby and open the door cautiously to face the zombies.

As you enter, you'll see multiple drawer almirahs. You have to find a code hidden behind them. Try looking for it near the cashier's counter.

hidden behind them. Try looking for it near the cashier's counter. Once found, put the code into the Cashier Machine to unlock it. Inside, you'll find a Post Card that needs to be mailed.

to unlock it. Inside, you'll find a that needs to be mailed. Roam around a bit to find a Mail Box . Then, use it to mail the letter, and the quest is completed.

. Then, use it to mail the letter, and the quest is completed. Return to the lobby to find your brand-new Timberline in the Cars menu.

FAQs on Timberline in A Dusty Trip

How do I unlock the Timberline in A Dusty Trip?

You can unlock it by completing the Lost Letter quest.

Is the Timberline better than other cars in the game?

The Timberline is not the fastest vehicle, but it is efficient with fuel and oil, making it a reliable choice for longer trips.

Where do I start the Lost Letter quest?

The quest begins in-game when you locate the area tied to the task. From there, follow the steps mentioned earlier to complete it.

Does the Timberline cost anything in A Dusty Trip?

No, you get the Timberline for free once you finish the quest.

