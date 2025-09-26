Kingdom World: A beginner's guide 

Kingdom World is a car simulator on Roblox, set in an open-world environment where players must follow traffic rules while driving. This roleplay and avatar genre lets players buy cars and drive to earn money while sticking to the rules of the road. Riyal is the in-game currency, which you can earn by completing different tasks.

This guide will help you learn how to drive, earn riyals, and progress in Kingdom World.

Starting with Kingdom World

Image showing all the controls in-game (Image via Roblox)

The game is set in an Arab-style world, featuring skyscrapers and exclusive cars you can buy and drive. This simulator offers a decent experience of driving cars just like in real life. Here's everything you must know before entering the game:

The key: Allows you many functions, like locking/unlocking the car, blowing the horn, turning the hazard lights on, and starting the ignition. You can use it to enter the car and drive it.

Allows you many functions, like locking/unlocking the car, blowing the horn, turning the hazard lights on, and starting the ignition. You can use it to enter the car and drive it. Cars: They can be spawned anywhere on the map using the cars menu. You must spawn them in a big space. Cars work on real mechanics, having a clutch, gears, an accelerator, brakes, and arrows to steer. The car dashboard can also be seen below.

They can be spawned anywhere on the map using the cars menu. You must spawn them in a big space. Cars work on real mechanics, having a clutch, gears, an accelerator, brakes, and arrows to steer. The car dashboard can also be seen below. Car showroom: There are many exclusive cars, and you can buy them using Riyals.

There are many exclusive cars, and you can buy them using Riyals. Money mechanics: Players earn money for driving the car and can use it to buy stuff from shops. Be aware of breaking traffic rules; the fine imposed can take your hard-earned money.

Players earn money for driving the car and can use it to buy stuff from shops. Be aware of breaking traffic rules; the fine imposed can take your hard-earned money. The World: There are shops, skyscrapers, and beautiful roads in the game. Interact with the NPC or join other players for a better experience.

Tips to dominate the Kingdom World

Being an open-world game, players can enjoy a luxurious life in the city, but following these tips will help you make this experience even better.

Explore the map to locate things, interact with other players, and earn money to buy better cars.

You can make more money by covering longer patches on the roads at speed.

Every roundabout contains a traffic light; don't jump the red ones or drive the wrong way.

You can keep revolving on the same road to earn more money. There are cuts in the roads to change them.

Keep an eye on the gears; you have to shift them to drive.

Look for codes to get extra money faster.

Upgrades in Kingdom World

Shop in-game (Image via Roblox)

Players can spend their Robux to enjoy some unfair advantages in the game.

Sports Cars (499 Robux) : Unlock many exotic cars.

: Unlock many exotic cars. Become police (149 Robux) : Cite players for violations

: Cite players for violations x2 Money (149 Robux): Get more money faster.

Get more money faster. Premium Pack (449 Robux): Get Double Money and Exclusive Cars

Get Double Money and Exclusive Cars 50% Off Violations (149 Robux) : Save your money by paying half as much.

: Save your money by paying half as much. Luxury cars (499 Robux): Drive around in style.

Drive around in style. Electric cars (299 Robux) : Access to cool electric cars

: Access to cool electric cars Classic cars (299 Robux): Drive through the streets in old style.

Drive through the streets in old style. 20% Off Cars (149 Robux): Save 20% when you buy any car.

Save 20% when you buy any car. Remove Car Plate (149 Robux): Take off your car plate to avoid citations.

Take off your car plate to avoid citations. Workshop Anywhere (99 Robux): Access the car workshop from anywhere on the map.

FAQs for Kingdom World

How do you earn Riyals in Kingdom World?

You can earn Riyals by completing tasks, following traffic rules, and driving around the city.

Can you buy cars in the game?

Yes, you can purchase a variety of cars using the money you collect in the game.

Are there exclusive or rare cars available?

Yes, some cars in Kingdom World are exclusive and cost more Riyals to unlock.

