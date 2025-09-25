All Gears in Plants vs Brainrots 

In Plants vs Brainrots, gears are useful tools that function as weapons, utility items, and enhancement potions. To support multiplayer interaction and strengthen defenses against Brainrots, players can purchase these items from the gear shop, restocking every five minutes. This Roblox game gives a mixed experience of character collection, tower defense, and gardening simulator genres.

This guide will walk you through every piece of gear in the game and explain how to use them effectively.

How to get Gears in Plants vs Brainrots

Gears shop NPC (Image via Roblox)

In the game lobby, the gear shop is to the right, next to the sell shop. Every five minutes, the items in the shop restock, allowing you to buy more. Rare gears often sell out quickly after restocks, so be ready to grab them fast.

Except for the bat, each gear in the game is temporary. Some of them are either used once or contain limited ammo. All gears are stored in your inventory and must be manually activated.

Gears in Plant vs Brainrots

Gears in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

Plants vs Brainrots offers several gears in the game having Common, Epic, Legendary, and Godly rarities. You can buy each of them either using money or Robux if the stock is available. Here are all the gears you can or will be able to buy:

Bat (Common)

Price: None, players will spawn with it.

None, players will spawn with it. Usage: This is a manual weapon wielded by the players and can be equipped from inventory to use. A damage of 20 HP will be dealt on each successful hit.

Water Bucket (Epic)

Price: $7,500/34 Robux

$7,500/34 Robux Usage: This water adds up the moisture on your field, increasing the growth rate of plants by 25%. Use them to get plants faster and defend your base.

Frost grenade (Epic)

Price: $12,500/54 Robux

$12,500/54 Robux Usage: Players wielding it can stun the Brainrots for some time, buying your plants some time to capture rare characters.

Banana Gun (Epic)

Price: $25,000/74 Robux

$25,000/74 Robux Usage: This gun has only 42 ammo and disappears as it gets empty. It will deal a damage of 100 HP to each brainrot.

Frost Blower (Legendary)

Price: $125,000/189 Robux

$125,000/189 Robux Usage: This gun holds the power to freeze and debuff the movement speed of Brainrots.

Lucky Potion (Legendary)

Price: Yet to be decided

Yet to be decided Usage: A divine spell used to increase the drop chance of rare brainrots, giving you higher stats. Stacking this with Seed Potion gives better results.

Speed Potion (Legendary)

Price: Yet to be decided

Yet to be decided Usage: Increases the movement and action speed of Plants and Brainrots. Stack it with Lucky Potion to wield maximum benefit.

Carrot Launcher (Godly)

Price: $500,000/399 Robux

$500,000/399 Robux Usage: A mighty weapon to defeat the Brainrots and interact with other players. It deals 500 HP damage on Brainrots and flings fellow players far away.

Tips for better Gear usage in Plants vs Brainrots

Holding the Banana Gun (Image via Roblox)

Every gear has its different use mechanics and effects on the Brainrots or plants. These tips will help you get the most benefit:

Always stack your lucky and speed potions to get the max yield. Keep an extra stock and time their use.

Frost grenades areessential gear; use them to combat high HP enemies when they are closer to the most damaging plants.

Use watering cans on high-value plants right after they are planted to cut the time by 25%.

Always keep an eye on your weapon counts and their ammo.

FAQs for Plants vs Brainrots Gears

Q) Are all gears permanent in Plants vs Brainrots?

A) No. With the exception of the bat, all gears are temporary and will disappear after use or when their ammo runs out.

Q) Can rare gears be purchased easily?

A) Rare gears often sell out quickly right after the shop restocks, so you’ll need to act fast to get them.

Q) How do I use gears once I buy them in Plants vs Brainrots?

A) Purchased gears are stored in your inventory and need to be manually activated during gameplay.

